AUS-A Women vs IND-A Women, 3rd match at Mackay, AUS-W vs IND-W [A], Aug 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd match (D/N), Mackay, August 18, 2024, India A Women tour of Australia
Australia A Women FlagAustralia A Women
India A Women FlagIndia A Women
Tomorrow
3:20 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:17
Match details
Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)13.20 start, First Session 13.20-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.00, Second Session 17.00-20.10
Match days18 August 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Australia A Women vs India A Women News

Darke 106*, Mack half-century wrap up white-ball trophies for Australia A

Bist and Hasabnis' fifties for India A go in vain as visitors collapse from 176 for 3 to 218 all out

Mack's century marshals Australia A to victory in opening one-dayer

Raghvi Bist helped India A recover from a tricky start to post a decent total in Mackay

Tahlia McGrath wraps series 3-0 for Australia A after India A batting crumbles

Parsons and Vlaeminck kept India A down to 120 before McGrath bossed the chase

Hancock and Parsons star as Australia A make it 2-0

Tahlia Wilson and Tahlia McGrath ensured a comfortable chase for the home side

Tahlia Wilson's fifty helps Australia A edge India A out for opening T20 victory

Sophie Day was impressive with the ball for Australia A while Priya Punia shone with the bat for India A

