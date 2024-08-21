Matches (10)
AUS-A Women vs IND-A Women, Only unofficial Test at Gold Coast, AUS-W vs IND-W [A], Aug 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Only unofficial Test, Gold Coast, August 22 - 25, 2024, India A Women tour of Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS-A Women
D
W
W
W
D
IND-A Women
L
L
L
Ground time: 12:23
Match details
|Kerrydale Oval, Gold Coast
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 August 2024 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
Australia A Women vs India A Women News
Priya Mishra five-for guides India A to first win of Australia tour
Australia A lost eight wickets for 24 runs and were eventually bowled out for 72
Darke 106*, Mack half-century wrap up white-ball trophies for Australia A
Bist and Hasabnis' fifties for India A go in vain as visitors collapse from 176 for 3 to 218 all out
Mack's century marshals Australia A to victory in opening one-dayer
Raghvi Bist helped India A recover from a tricky start to post a decent total in Mackay
Tahlia McGrath wraps series 3-0 for Australia A after India A batting crumbles
Parsons and Vlaeminck kept India A down to 120 before McGrath bossed the chase