India A 100 for 2 (Sehrawat 40*, Hasabnis 31*, Brown 1/6) trail Australia A 212 (Voll 71, Parsons 35, Mani 5-58, Mishra 4-58) by 112 runs

Spinners Minnu Mani and Priya Mishra shared nine wickets between them to help India A bundle out Australia A for 212 on the opening day of the four-day match in Gold Coast.

After opting to bat, Australia A were reduced to 144 for 8 before a 60-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Kate Peterson and Grace Parsons helped them past 200. In reply, India A finished the day on 100 for 2 with opener Shweta Sehrawat unbeaten on 40 with Tejal Hasabnis keeping her company with 31 not out.

Australia A started on the right note through openers Emma de Broughe and Georgia Voll , who faced little trouble from seamers Sayali Satghare and Shubha Satheesh. Legspinner Mishra, who was the fifth bowler introduced in the 13th over, struck in her second over when she bowled de Broughe with a wrong'un. Mani then got into the act and had Australia A captain Charlie Knott jabbing one to short leg. Mishra then had Nicole Faltum miscue one to cover to have the home team on 68 for 3.

File photo: Minnu Mani picked up five wickets to bundle out Australia A • BCB

Voll played a fluent innings at the top, scoring 71 off 95 balls and hitting 12 fours. However, she was caught behind in an attempt to cut left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap.

With Mishra and Mani bowling disciplined spells, Australia A lost regular wickets on a surface that was not as slow and spin-friendly as the one in Mackay for the third one-dayer. Peterson and Parsons, though, showed patience and used the crease well against spin.

Mani finally broke the stubborn stand by trapping Parsons lbw from around the wicket before Mishra's wrong'un did Peterson in.

India A's reply started on a slightly shaky note when Priya Punia was hurried on by a short one from Maitlan Brown. She was a tad late on the pull and was caught at midwicket. Shubha sped up the scoring and looked at ease against the fast bowlers. She was particularly severe on the offspin duo of Knott and Lilly Mills before being trapped lbw by Peterson.