India and Australia reacquaint themselves with ODI rhythms

This three-match ODI series isn't part of the World Cup Super League either, but it's a chance for both India and Australia to fine-tune their plans for the ODI World Cup, which is also around the corner. Australia haven't played ODI cricket since they swept England 3-0 at home in November last year, almost immediately after the 2022 T20 World Cup, and are still getting used to life after Aaron Finch's international retirement . David Warner is working his way back from an elbow injury and a barren run in the first half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In his first crack at Finch's opening role, Head rattled off scores of 69, 19, and 152 against England and in his first crack at opening the batting in Test cricket in place of Warner, he enhanced his reputation even further . Glenn Maxwell is also back from injury, but Australia will have to contend with the absence of both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.