India and Australia reacquaint themselves with ODI rhythms

Rohit is out of the first ODI, but India have so much depth that they can replace him with another ODI double-centurion. He will partner India's latest ODI double-centurion Shubman Gill. Since his scorching 210 in Chattogram in December last year, Kishan's form has cooled off. With Rohit set to return for the second ODI in Visakhapatnam and KL Rahul set to be India's first-choice keeper in Rishabh Pant's absence, this might be a big chance for Kishan to shake things up, ahead of the World Cup.