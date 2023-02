Rohit to miss first ODI against Australia, no vice-captain named for Test squad

There were no changes to the red-ball squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India have retained the trophy after taking a 2-0 lead. However, the selection committee, currently without a chairman after Chetan Sharma's resignation , did not name a vice-captain; KL Rahul was Rohit's deputy for the first two Tests but there have been concerns over his form. In his last five Tests, Rahul has 117 runs at an average of 13 , with a best of 23.