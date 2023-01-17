Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand

It is learned that Iyer reported a stiff back immediately after the final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Keeping in mind he is part of the Test squad for the series against Australia in February, BCCI's medical staff decided to ask him to head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure. As it stands Iyer, who reached NCA on Monday, is scheduled to rejoin the India squad in Nagpur for a preparatory camp ahead of the first Test against Australia on February 9.