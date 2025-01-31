Chandimal stands tall but Australia tighten grip with two more wickets

Lunch Sri Lanka 136 for 5 (Chandimal 63*, Kusal 10*, Starc 2-13, Kuhnemann 2-48) trail Australia 654 for 6 dec by 518 runs

Sri Lanka face a mountain to avoid the follow-on despite the controlled aggression of Dinesh Chandimal as Australia's new-look attack threaten on a Galle surface starting to play tricks on day three.

In response to Australia's massive first-innings of 654 for 6 declared, Sri Lanka reached lunch at 136 for 5 with Chandmal playing a lone hand.

He compiled an attractive 63 before rain cascaded on the ground out of nowhere to prematurely end the first session. Chandimal and Kusal Mendis, who is on 10 not out, will need to combine for a big partnership if Sri Lanka are to inch closer towards the follow-on target.

The pitch had been mostly benign over the opening two days with sharp turn negated by the slowness of the surface. But it is starting to show signs of wear with several cracks notable and the ball has occasionally exploded off the surface.

After such a dismal performance by the top-order, where they lost three wickets within 10 overs late on day two, Sri Lanka resumed on 44 for 3 and still 410 runs away from the follow-on.

Their hopes of chiselling into that target rested on Chandimal and Kamindu Mendis, who entered with an average of 74 from 10 Tests since debuting against Australia on the ground in 2022. In that match, Chandimal scored 206 not out in a big victory for Sri Lanka.

They were confronted by the old guard of left-arm quick Mitchell Starc and offspinner Nathan Lyon starting in tandem having each claimed a wicket on the previous evening. Starc, attired in long sleeves, found some swing and also helped deepen the emerging footmarks.

Chandimal was pinned down initially by Lyon. But perhaps having closely studied Australia's first-innings playbook, Chandimal decided to go on the attack against Lyon who loomed as Australia's talisman having had little to do in the pace-dominated home series against India.

A fascinating battle emerged as Lyon bowled from around the wicket aiming at the developing footmarks. Chandimal was undaunted as he unfurled the sweep to good effect and clubbed Lyon to the boundary.

He enjoyed luck on the next delivery when he edged past stand-in skipper Steven Smith's outstretched left hand at first slip in the type of tough chance he has often snaffled in his career.

Mitchell Starc had Kamindu Mendis strangled down leg side • Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Chandimal capped the most productive over of the innings when he reverse swept Lyon to the boundary. But Sri Lanka's solid start was rocked when Kamindu fell in tame fashion on 15 when he was strangled down the leg side by Starc as Sri Lanka fell to 67 for 4.

Chandimal remained unruffled despite copping a blow in the midriff by a shorter delivery from Starc. He continued to defy Lyon by backing his attacking instincts. Much like Australia's batters on the opening two days, Chandimal danced down the wicket to good effect to club Lyon over cover.

Chandimal had a productive partnership with skipper Dhananjaya de Silva to underline there were still plenty of runs on offer on this surface. But, once again, Sri Lanka were derailed by recklessness when de Silva was stumped by a mile after he ran down at left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and missed a short and wide delivery.

Having triggered Sri Lanka's woes by dismissing opener Oshada Fernando, Kuhnemann continued his strong return in his first Test match since the India tour in early 2023.