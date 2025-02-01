Kuhnemann takes five as SL fold for 165, Australia enforce follow-on
Sri Lanka lost 5 for 9 to be bowled out for 165 in their first innings just 45 minutes into the day's play
Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|6
|10
|bowled
|0
|4
|not out
|31
|47
|not out
|34
|40
|Extras
|(lb 4)
|Total
|75(2 wkts; 16.5 ovs)