Webster and Carey rescue Australia after another top-order slump

Stumps Australia 286 (Carey 63, Webster 60, A Joseph 4-61, Seales 2-45) vs West Indies

Reckon you've seen this before? You wouldn't be wrong. Australia's top order again failed to inspire on the opening day in Grenada before Beau Webster and Alex Carey performed a familiar rescue act amid another crucial call by the third umpire and further fielding woes for West Indies.

Australia were wobbling t 110 for 5 when Travis Head fell, the TV umpire ruling Shai Hope's brilliant take clean, having earlier been 50 for 3 as a solid base vanished. Webster and Carey then added 112 in 25 overs and the game was threatening to run away from West Indies but they were able to chip away at the lower order and bowl Australia out for 286 inside 67 overs, with Alzarri Joseph claiming four wickets. To the home side's benefit, light prevented Australia from having a brief bowl with the umpires taking the players off just as they returned to the field.

Although not on the level of Barbados, there was assistance for the quicks - Roston Chase said he would have bowled had the toss gone his way - and suggestions that uneven bounce could play a part later in the game, particularly with the delivery which scuttled to remove Pat Cummins. So the true value of Australia's first-innings total will only become clearer tomorrow, although it certainly felt competitive.

Webster, who brought up an 87-ball fifty, again played superbly to follow up his vital second-innings performance in Barbados, and the runs he scored in the World Test Championship final. He was assured in defence and picked his moments to attack, including a slog-sweep for six off Chase and one of the shots of the innings when he laced Jayden Seales through the off side. But he was left frustrated when he gambled on a second run to deep point in an attempt to keep the strike and was beaten by Keacy Carty's throw. It meant 300 proved out of reach.

Carey lived something of a charmed life. He could have been run out on 10 and 51; was dropped by Shai Hope from an attempted ramp on 46; reached his half-century from 68 deliveries with an edge between the keeper and a wide slip; and edged wide of slip again on 55.

Alzarri Joseph picked up four wickets in the innings • Associated Press

But he was also quick onto anything loose, showing the same counter-punching skills that have been so evident in his game over the last 18 months or so. In all, 46 of his 63 runs came in boundaries, including a swivel-pull for six off Justin Greaves only for him to cloth a long hop from the same bowler to midwicket when a significant innings appeared for the taking.

Australia's earlier batting performance had been dominated by unconverted starts. Sam Konstas put away a strong early pull shot and played with more urgency than in Barbados, but he was also beaten on multiple occasions, including three times in a row by Seales. There was also a flashing edge over gully against Shamar Joseph, which Roston Chase got a fingertip to, although it would have been a spectacular catch had it been taken. Konstas followed that with a sweetly struck cover drive.

He and Usman Khawaja, who went to 6000 Test runs when he reached 2, had taken Australia to a promising 47 for 0 when the innings took on a very different look. For the second time in the series, Khawaja was lbw to Alzarri Joseph from around the wicket that proved a bail-trimmer when Khawaja went to the DRS. Four balls later, Konstas drove at the recalled Anderson Phillip , who had been preferred to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican , and edged behind for an unfulfilled 25.

Beau Webster celebrates back-to-back fifties • AFP/Getty Images

Australia's slide turned into 3 for 3 when Steven Smith, back in the side after the finger injury he sustained in the World Test Championship final, top-edged a pull against the lively Alzarri Joseph that flew high to fine leg where Phillip judged it very well. The scoreline read a familiar 50 for 3.

The opening session ended with a dramatic over from Seales. Cameron Green , who had shaped up encouragingly even though he could have been run out on 16 if mid-on had collected cleanly, drove to cover where John Campbell spilled a regulation catch. But Green could still not make it through to the interval when, four balls later, he went for a big drive to the last delivery of the over and sent a thick edge to gully where Chase held it well.

Head threatened to perform another rescue act but fell early in the afternoon following a brief delay for rain when the TV umpire, this time Nitin Menon, was back in focus as Hope took a brilliant catch low to his left when Head glanced a climbing delivery from Shamar Joseph. Hope was convinced of the catch but it went upstairs; unlike in Barbados, the decision went West Indies' way and Head did not look thrilled as he walked off.