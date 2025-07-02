Kraigg Brathwaite reaches 100 Tests: 'I was in total disbelief that I could score a hundred for West Indies'

Runs have been harder to come by of late, and a new-look batting order needs him to perform, but his career is littered with some outstanding performances. Among the teams he's played more than once, it's only against India that is he missing a century. Brathwaite also captained the Test side on 39 occasions before stepping down earlier this year. And he holds one of the game's quirkier stats for a player of this generation, having not played a single professional T20.

"I was privileged to be captain when he played his first Test and to be coach now as he's playing his 100th Test, 14 years later, it shows his contribution to the game," West Indies coach Daren Sammy said. "I think that's a great achievement. And I wish him all the best. I know his team will be rallying with him. It will be a special moment for him and also for the team."

On the eve of his landmark Test, Brathwaite spoke to ESPNcricinfo.

What does 100 Tests mean to you?

It means everything. Words to describe it would be pretty tough. You always want to play for the West Indies as a youngster, but to play 100 Tests was a dream. I'll never forget when I was teenager, I was 14 years old, I would have done an interview and they asked me what my goals were. I remember one of my goals was to play 100 Tests.

I think it's quite amazing to go through the journey of 14 years playing for West Indies and seeing that goal come to fruition. I just want to be a role model, to hopefully inspire even just one youngster in the Caribbean to set their goals from a young age. Whether it's 100 Tests, 300 one-dayers, playing in all the franchises around the world, whichever it may be, the key is to set a goal and work extremely hard throughout, through the ups and downs, to achieve it.

But despite setting that goal, when you played your first Test, against Pakistan in 2011, did you think 100 was realistic?

Obviously, I'll say no. Playing the first Test wasn't the easiest. To say it at that time, that I would play 100, would be pretty hard. But from scoring my first hundred [against New Zealand in 2014] - I never thought I'd score a hundred for West Indies, I never thought I was that good, even though I was inspired to want to play - that really helped me get the confidence to go on.

There have been a few periods where things really clicked for you: in 2014 you averaged over 77 and in 2022 you were named in the ICC Test team of the year. Do they stand out for you?

In 2014, I remember every series we played I scored a hundred. That was a very good patch for me. Then 2022 as well, those two really stood out for me. We played Bangladesh in 2022 and I made 95 or so [94], otherwise it would have been the same [a century in each series]. As a batsman that's what you set out to do. I was obviously hoping that 2025 would be as good as those two periods.

In West Indies' famous win at Headingley in 2017, Brathwaite scored 134 and 95 • Getty Images

The runs haven't flowed of late. Where do you feel your batting is? Have you got another peak in you?

I still have that belief. I still feel ready and raring. I think it's just an example of what Test cricket is; it's a grind, especially as an opener, it's never easy. You always have your ups and downs, so it's about staying strong and believing in yourself. Test cricket is all about being mentally strong. I do believe I have those periods left in me.

Is opening now as tough as it's been? It's a topic in Australian cricket, for example. Are pitches doing more?

I won't say they're doing anything different to normal, to be honest. Playing in the Caribbean is obviously never an easy place because pitches, especially early on, can be a bit slow and the ball gets a bit of a nip. But I won't say the pitches have changed. I think the challenges as an opener still remain, regarding fielding for whether it's 90 overs or 100 overs and having to run off for five minutes to change, then face world-class bowlers. Kudos to the bowling around the world. Each team pretty much has quality fast bowlers. So it's always a mental grind for openers.

Looking back on the 99 Tests from a batting perspective, can you pick out some highlights?

I can never forget the maiden hundred. At the time I was in total disbelief that I could actually score a hundred for West Indies. But moving on from there, the hundred [against Pakistan] in Sharjah; for me as an opener, I always dream about being there at the end, especially in the second innings, for the team. And to be able to do that in both innings was quite special for me. That was Jason Holder's first win as captain, so very special.

Then Headingley [in 2017] as well. There's a bit of back story behind that. We lost the first Test , so to come back and play two innings like that to help us to win was quite amazing. But also, and this is just an example of opening the batting, it was my first tour to England and we had three county games before the first Test. I barely got any runs. Mentally, you are really doubting yourself at times.

Brathwaite's advice to young cricketers: "Dream big first. Set your goals from a young age. And then you've got to work hard. It's a a long journey playing red-ball cricket" • Nick Potts/PA Photos/Getty Images

Going into the first Test, I made zero in the first innings. It's not easy place to be. But that's just the example of having to keep having that inward belief. When that bowler runs up and bowls the ball, pacer or spinner, you've got to have that deep belief in yourself. In the second innings of the first Test, I got 30-odd [40], then the second game we won and I got runs. That was just a great example for me as a player and as an opener of what it really takes to do well in this career. You've got to be mentally tough. So those were special.

But then, emotion-wise, when I got the hundreds in Australia [in Perth in 2022] and in South Africa [in Gqeberha in 2014] - they were both No. 1 [teams] at the time. For me, that was very, very special. We drew one and lost one but those two against the No. 1 team meant a lot.

Have you always prided yourself on your powers of concentration?

For sure. When I was young, 10 or 11, I used to bat really fast and hit a lot of boundaries, a lot of sixes. But as I got older, I started to buckle down. I always understood my strengths and weaknesses from a young age. I still knew what I was good at aggressively and not going for other things. But as I developed, I understood playing the longer format.

I remember there was an intermediate game back home. I got out playing a bad shot, looking for something that wasn't there. The next week - because it plays on weekends - two of the guys scored a double and a 180. From there I decided I've really got to buckle down. The next game I made a double.

That was an example of taking your time and waiting for your strengths. You know your weaknesses, you don't go too hard at them. And that stood with me throughout my career. Playing for West Indies, it's always my job, and I knew once I could bat at least two sessions as opener, it will only benefit the team.

Brathwaite captained West Indies in 39 Tests, winning ten, including famous victories in Chattogram, Brisbane and Multan • AFP/Getty Images

Do you think there will be an opportunity for more West Indians to reach 100 Tests?

There's a lot of talk about it in recent years. At the end of the day, we need all the teams; we need South Africa, they've just won the Test Championship, we need West Indies. I think eventually we'll get to ten-plus Tests in a year, hopefully. Right now, we're averaging probably between six to eight a year. So, obviously, that would take a younger guy playing for a number of years to get up to 100. But I do believe that in time we will get more games. I can see it happening. I think there's a lot of youngsters that are spurred to want to play for West Indies.

Is there one opener you've especially enjoyed batting with?

I've enjoyed batting with them all, because I've batted with a number of openers, but John Campbell. For me, the bond is quite special because we played from Under-15, then to U-19s and senior cricket. So that one will always remain. We have good camaraderie.

Having not played any T20s in this era does stand out. How has that played out? Would you still like to play?

To say I still want to play, it's pretty foreign. But it's something I wanted to do. I played a few 50-over games [for West Indies] but I missed a few regional tournaments in the Caribbean, so I was never really able to put my case to get back in the one-day team. Not being able to play 50-overs, it's pretty tough to play T20s. It's just how it went. I'd have loved to have played T20, it just didn't work out. But you never know, there's a lot of leagues about.

If you had advice for a next-generation batter who has that dream of 100 Tests, what would it be?

Dream big first. Set your goals from a young age. Obviously that inward belief in yourself is very important. And then you've got to be disciplined, you've got to work hard. Things won't always be easy. It's a long process, a long journey playing red-ball cricket.