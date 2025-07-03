In unknown Grenada, Cummins and Chase aim for adaptability

Pat Cummins has urged his top order to adapt quicker to conditions in the second Test but is enjoying the challenge of coming to venues without much, or any, prior information. This is Australia 's first Test series in the Caribbean for ten years and the first time any of this squad have played in Grenada.

The pitch looked as though it would be rather more benign that at Kensington Oval, but even there the talk at the toss was a surface that both sides thought would play reasonably well only for it to become a fast-bowlers' shootout, which finished in three days.

Australia have kept things simple in selection with Steven Smith's return at the expense of Josh Inglis the only change, but Cummins has prepared his batters to be ready to switch gameplans should things play out differently than expected.

"Just being a little bit quicker to adapt. It got difficult at times [in Barbados]," he said. "That's a test for you. Even with the ball changes, each time you kind of got a new ball, that made [it] a little tricky period for the batters. So I think just being sharper… a lot of the conversations about keep the scoreboard ticking over, make yourself hard to be bowled at.

"You don't 100% know what you're going to get coming up against players that we haven't played a lot against on a field that we've never played on before. It's [about] staying fairly open-minded. Our message is always: remember what makes you a good player, play to your strengths. But if the information takes you in a different direction just make sure you're sharp and adapt."

With the last Test at the National Stadium played three years ago - out of four overall - plus the ground's previous first-class fixture being back in early 2023, there is precious little research available.

"I think it's fun coming when there's a few unknowns, you've kind of got to think on your feet and you're not quite sure how a game's going to play out," Cummins said. "When you go to Australia, you kind of know how the conditions are going to be.

Sam Konstas had a tough time of it in Barbados • Randy Brooks/Associated Press

"I think that was something we did reasonably well in the first Test. We thought it was going to be really flat, and it ended up being a pretty bowler-friendly wicket. You've got to try and find a way to score runs differently to how you think, and I like that part of it."

Smith's return brings the middle order back to full strength after the trio of Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey hauled Australia out of trouble in Barbados. He is renowned as one of the great problem-solving batters and will add further insurance against a top order that remains uncertain as Sam Konstas and Cameron Green work through their challenges.

"He's scored runs all over the world and whilst he's not played a game here, he seems to work out pretty quickly what needs to be done and where your scoring areas are," Cummins said of Smith. "So, of course, having that knowledge is going to be helpful, particularly to the guys that haven't really played too many Tests or first-class games."

But it's not only the Australians who are short on knowledge about the ground. Even West Indies captain Roston Chase has only played two games here in his entire career: an ODI against Ireland and a first-class match for Barbados back in 2015. Overall, West Indies will likely have four players who were part of the 2022 Test against England.

"I'm not really accustomed to the facilities but the pitch looks a good one," Chase said. "It looks evenly grassed. It looks way better than the Barbados pitch, although I'm a Barbadian."

Australia's selectors are likely to make a call after this Test over whether to release Marnus Labuschagne • Getty Images

One of the pre-tour expectations was that spinners could be key in this series, but they had a limited role in Barbados and West Indies were even considering not playing left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican in Grenada. Australia had come prepared to partner Nathan Lyon with Matt Kuhnemann after their success in Sri Lanka, but the latter has remained on the bench. However, Cummins did not rule him out as an option in Jamaica for the last game even though it will be day-night Test.

"It seems like Jamaica can spin a lot," Cummins said. "I think even if it's a pink ball, kind of wait and see and stay pretty open-minded. Beau's a third quick as well. Until you kind of get eyes on the wicket, it's pretty hard to know. I think just every venue is a little bit different. I thought maybe two out of the three might spin a bit, but so far it looks like the first two won't."

Meanwhile, Australia's selectors are likely to make a call after this Test over whether to release Marnus Labuschagne from the squad now that Smith is back in action. There are options for him to potentially get a couple of games for Glamorgan or be added to the Australia A squad for the four-day games against Sri Lanka A in Darwin. Australia would need to ensure they have sufficient batting cover for the final Test at Sabina Park should he leave.