Smith returns as both sides look for batting lift in Grenada

Big picture: Both top orders under scrutiny in Grenada

Picturesque Grenada is the perfect place for a holiday but the batting units of West Indies and Australia are anything but relaxed ahead of the second Test at the National Stadium in St George's.

Both batting line-ups will be looking for some respite in the surface after 40 wickets fell in three days on a very tricky pitch in Barbados , where only four half-centuries were scored in the match and no one passed 65.

West Indies' batting issues have long been their Achilles heel, and they will once again be severely tested by Australia's attack. Whilst they would love to improve their batting overall, it is the early phases of a new-look top seven that needs time to gel and, in some cases, re-acclimatise to Test cricket after years out of the format, with Shai Hope and Roston Chase both showing positive signs in Barbados.

Their most experienced batter, Kraigg Brathwaite , plays his 100th Test this week and there would be hope that such a significant milestone can inspire more runs from both he and his colleagues. But his nemesis, Mitchell Starc , will play his 99th Test and after dismissing him twice in Barbados, the left-arm quick will be hoping to claim him twice more to edge closer to 400 Test wickets, given he only needs nine for the milestone.

West Indies can make easier gains in the field after shelling seven chances across the first Test, many of them severely costly in a low-scoring game. They are contemplating reshuffling the slips cordon despite looking like playing an unchanged line-up. The West Indies fast bowlers, who were magnificent in Barbados, will be hoping their good work is better rewarded in Grenada.

Australia's batting woes are less systemic than their opponents' but arguably more worrisome given they have not found any consistent runs from their top three since David Warner's retirement in January 2024.

Steven Smith 's return at No. 4 provides extraordinary reinforcement to the middle-order firewall that once again bailed them out in Barbados. Australia's coach Andrew McDonald, and Smith too, have urged for public patience on both Sam Konstas and Cameron Green . The former will play just his fourth Test match and his second since being recalled at the start of the series, while the latter has only played five first-class innings at No. 3 and is in just his third Test after 15 months out of the format due to injury.

How both play, following timid showings in Barbados may be just as important as how many they get, given both are likely to play the entire series no matter what. But with the Ashes looming on the horizon, Australia are very keen to bed down a top six that has been a big game of musical chairs for 18 months.

Form guide West Indies: LWLLW (last five Tests, most recent first)

Australia: WLWWW

In the spotlight: Kraigg Brathwaite and Cameron Green

Kraigg Brathwaite reaching 100 Tests for West Indies is a remarkable achievement. He may well be the last to do it if the global game, and West Indies cricket, continues to trend in the direction it has been for the last decade or more. For Brathwaite to serve so loyally as opener and captain in a struggling side for so long speaks volumes of his character. He deserves great recognition for his service. But there is no escaping his record. reaching 100 Tests for West Indies is a remarkable achievement. He may well be the last to do it if the global game, and West Indies cricket, continues to trend in the direction it has been for the last decade or more. For Brathwaite to serve so loyally as opener and captain in a struggling side for so long speaks volumes of his character. He deserves great recognition for his service. But there is no escaping his record.

No Test batter has played 100 Tests with a lower average than his 32.83. The last of his 12 Test centuries came in February 2023. Since then, he has scored just three half-centuries in 33 innings, averaging 19.60. West Indies aren't flush with options to replace him but as the selectors have pivoted to a more positive style of batter for this new WTC cycle, Brathwaite would need some runs to justify adding more Tests to his resume. Although, at 32, there is no reason why he cannot regain some form despite such a lean run. Grenada might provide that opportunity, given he scored one of his 12 Test centuries at the venue in 2015.

Cameron Green is at the other end of the spectrum, but not quite as green as it has been suggested by his coach. Green, 26, has played 30 Test matches and his middling record is frustrating fans and undoubtedly frustrating him. Australia's coach has urged for patience, and that isn't unreasonable given he has hardly batted at No. 3 and is coming off a significant injury. It should be noted too that his career has been very stop-start of late. He has not played more than five Tests in a row since 2022 and has been selected to bat in four different positions in the last three years. is at the other end of the spectrum, but not quite as green as it has been suggested by his coach. Green, 26, has played 30 Test matches and his middling record is frustrating fans and undoubtedly frustrating him. Australia's coach has urged for patience, and that isn't unreasonable given he has hardly batted at No. 3 and is coming off a significant injury. It should be noted too that his career has been very stop-start of late. He has not played more than five Tests in a row since 2022 and has been selected to bat in four different positions in the last three years.

But the point where the caveats get cast aside is coming at some stage. Without some consistent scores at Test level, he is in danger of falling into a void that some equally talented players have fallen into before him, where he is too good for domestic first-class cricket, as his domestic average of 59.24 proves over 62 innings, while underachieving at Test level with a mark of just 33.30.

Team news: West Indies wait to name XI, Smith returns for Inglis

Roston Chase did not confirm his team, saying they were still weighing up whether to play an extra quick - which would likely be Anderson Phillip - in place of left-arm spinner, and vice-captain, Jomel Warrican.

West Indies (probable): 1 Kraigg Brathwaite, 2 John Campbell, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Brandon King, 5 Roston Chase (capt), 6 Shai Hope (wk), 7 Justin Greaves, 8 Jomel Warrican/Anderson Phillip, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Shamar Joseph, 11 Jayden Seales

Smith slots back into the side at the expense of Josh Inglis with the rest remaining unchanged for the visitors. The advantage of Beau Webster is that he provides both seam and spin-bowling support.

Australia: 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Sam Konstas, 3 Cameron Green, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Travis Head, 6 Beau Webster, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Pitch and conditions: Straw-coloured pitch with an even covering

There was genuine intrigue ahead of Barbados as to how the pitch would play and both sides were surprised. The National Stadium in St George's is even more of an unknown. No Australian player or staff member has been involved in an international here, as Australia have not played at the venue since 2008 and have never played a Test there. West Indies have more insight, but only marginally. They have played four Tests at the venue but just two since 2009, in 2015 and 2022. There has been a mixture of scores but a consistent theme with the side batting second winning the last three.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy was optimistic after seeing the surface two days out. "It's normally a really good cricket wicket," Sammy said. "[There's a] much more even cover of dead grass." Chase suggested it could take some turn later in the game. There is a chance of some scattered thunderstorms during the match.

Stats and trivia

After a draw in the first Test ever played in Grenada in 2002, the last three have been won by the team batting second. In the last two matches, the losing team elected to bat first at the toss.

Six players have scored Test centuries in Grenada, including Kraigg Brathwaite. Chris Gayle is the only player with a double-century.

Express pace has not necessarily been the key in Grenada with Daren Sammy and Kyle Mayers both taking Test five-fors there while Shakib-Al-Hasan is the only spinner to have taken a five-wicket haul there.

Kraigg Brathwaite will become the 59th player to play 100 Tests batting in positions 1-6. His current average of 32.83 is the lowest of those who have played 99. The next lowest is Ben Stokes with 36.32.

Mitchell Starc needs nine wickets to reach 400 in Tests

Quotes