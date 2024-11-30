Two-day tour game expected to be 50-over match on Sunday after rain

The first day of the two-day pink ball game between India and the Prime Minister's XI was washed out due to persistent rain.

Chances of play were remote with a steady drizzle bedding in from almost 10am right through to about 5.30pm during which time the covers stayed firmly on. The Indian team did come over to the ground but there wasn't much reason for them to stick around.

The rain did stop, briefly, late in the day, and there was a flurry of activity, with the covers being peeled off and members of both teams' support staff being briefed by the two umpires. But when the groundstaff restored the covers, packed up and left at 6.30pm, it was clear that there would be no cricket. Much heavier rain came through at 7pm.

The game is expected to resume as a 50-over affair starting from 2.40pm on Sunday. Tickets for Saturday's play will be refunded.

The day-night match was going to be India's only chance of getting any game time with the pink ball under lights, especially or India captain Rohit Sharma who joined the squad after missing the first Test in Perth, which India won by 295 runs. Sunday could also be the return for Shubman Gill, who missed the first game because of a thumb injury and had returned to the nets in Canberra on Friday.