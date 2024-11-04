Matches (19)
WI vs ENG (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WCL 2 (2)
WBBL (2)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Melbourne, AUS vs PAK, Nov 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Melbourne, November 04, 2024, Pakistan tour of Australia
Prev
Next
Australia FlagAustralia
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
AUS Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SPD Smith
10 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 78.37 SR
M Labuschagne
10 M • 202 Runs • 40.4 Avg • 73.18 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 481 Runs • 80.17 Avg • 98.76 SR
Abdullah Shafique
9 M • 388 Runs • 43.11 Avg • 90.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 35.76 SR
MA Starc
6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 28 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
10 M • 20 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 27 SR
Haris Rauf
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 29.62 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
PAK
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4795
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
Match days4 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Australia vs Pakistan News

Australia's ODI questions: Opening 'fireworks', filling Green's spot and the back-up quicks

The men's international season starts with a one-day series against Pakistan and Champions Trophy spots are up for grabs

Australia's ODI questions: Opening 'fireworks', filling Green's spot and the back-up quicks

'Sometimes people need a break' - Masood backs Babar to make strong comeback

Masood on Babar, his working relationship with the new selection committee, and his awkward post-match interview with Ramiz Raja

'Sometimes people need a break' - Masood backs Babar to make strong comeback

Wade retires from international cricket, makes swift move to coaching

The wicketkeeper-batter will continue to play BBL and other franchise T20 tournaments

Wade retires from international cricket, makes swift move to coaching

Kirsten resigns as Pakistan's white-ball coach

Rift over selection had been developing between Pakistan's new coaches and the PCB

Kirsten resigns as Pakistan's white-ball coach

Australia Test players rested for T20Is against Pakistan with captain to be named

Bartlett, Ellis and Johnson all return from injury with a new captain to be announced as Mitch Marsh and Travis Head prepare to face India

Australia Test players rested for T20Is against Pakistan with captain to be named
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question