Matches (19)
WI vs ENG (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WCL 2 (2)
WBBL (2)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Australia vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Melbourne, AUS vs PAK, Nov 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
AUS Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
W
L
L
W
Pakistan
L
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 78.37 SR
10 M • 202 Runs • 40.4 Avg • 73.18 SR
PAK10 M • 481 Runs • 80.17 Avg • 98.76 SR
9 M • 388 Runs • 43.11 Avg • 90.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 35.76 SR
AUS6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 28 SR
10 M • 20 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 27 SR
PAK9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 29.62 SR
Squad
AUS
PAK
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4795
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
|Match days
|4 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Australia vs Pakistan News
Australia's ODI questions: Opening 'fireworks', filling Green's spot and the back-up quicks
The men's international season starts with a one-day series against Pakistan and Champions Trophy spots are up for grabs
'Sometimes people need a break' - Masood backs Babar to make strong comeback
Masood on Babar, his working relationship with the new selection committee, and his awkward post-match interview with Ramiz Raja
Wade retires from international cricket, makes swift move to coaching
The wicketkeeper-batter will continue to play BBL and other franchise T20 tournaments
Kirsten resigns as Pakistan's white-ball coach
Rift over selection had been developing between Pakistan's new coaches and the PCB