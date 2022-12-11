Unchanged India opt to bowl; Australia debuts for Litchfield and Graham
Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris made way for the newcomers
Toss: India chose to bowl vs Australia
Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl in the second T20I against Australia at DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai. The hosts made no changes to the side that lost the opening game by nine wickets on Friday.
There was a significant amount of dew in the second half of that game and and Harmanpreet suggested that as a major reason behind her decision.
Alyssa Healy, the Australia captain, was not too fussed as she reckoned the surface would stay good for batting throughout. The visitors have made two changes to their side handing first caps to fast bowling allrounder Heather Graham and teenage batter Phoebe Litchfield. Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris made way for the debutants.
While a hamstring injury cut short Jonassen's India tour, Healy said that Harris wasn't feeling well.
Australia lead the five-match T20I series 1-0.
India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Devika Vaidya, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Radha Yadav, 9 Anjali Sarvani, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Renuka Thakur
Australia: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Beth Mooney, 3 Tahlia McGrath, 4 Ashleigh Gardner, 5 Ellyse Perry, 6 Pheobe Litchfield, 7 Annabel Sutherland, 8 Heather Graham, 9 Alana King, 10 Kim Garth, 11 Megan Schutt
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo