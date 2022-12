Tahlia McGrath is the new No. 1 batter in T20Is

McGrath, who made her T20I debut in October 2021, has already cemented her place in the Australia top order across formats. In T20Is, she has scored 485 runs in ten innings at an average of 121.25 and a strike rate of 149.69 so far. In the first T20I against India in the ongoing series, she scored an unbeaten 40 off 29 balls in Australia's win and followed it up with a 51-ball 70 in the second game, which ended in a Super Over loss . She has jumped up three places, overtaking team-mates Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney, and Smriti Mandhana , to become the fourth Australian and 12th overall to top the table. Australia now have five batters in the top ten in that list.