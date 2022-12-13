Tahlia McGrath is the new No. 1 batter in T20Is

Tahlia McGrath has become the new No. 1-ranked batter in women's T20Is, just over a year after her debut in the format, after her impressive knocks in the first two matches against India in Mumbai.
McGrath, who made her T20I debut in October 2021, has already cemented her place in the Australia top order across formats. In T20Is, she has scored 485 runs in ten innings at an average of 121.25 and a strike rate of 149.69 so far. In the first T20I against India in the ongoing series, she scored an unbeaten 40 off 29 balls in Australia's win and followed it up with a 51-ball 70 in the second game, which ended in a Super Over loss. She has jumped up three places, overtaking team-mates Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney, and Smriti Mandhana, to become the fourth Australian and 12th overall to top the table. Australia now have five batters in the top ten in that list.
Among the other batters to gain in the latest rankings update were Sophie Devine, Shafali Verma and Alyssa Healy, who have moved one spot up each to fourth, sixth and eighth respectively. Mandhana, currently No. 3 on the table, has gained 11 rating points to reach a career-best 741 points following her 79 off 49 balls in the second T20I.
Meanwhile, in ODIs, Ellyse Perry has gone past Hayley Matthews to once again become the No. 1 allrounder. Perry had claimed the top ranking for the first time in February 2017 and has spent 1787 days at the top, the fourth-most behind Karen Rolton (2725), Enid Bakewell (2611) and Stafanie Taylor (1947).
Among ODI batters, Suzie Bates went up five places to 17th after scoring an unbeaten 93 in the first ODI against Bangladesh. On the bowling front, Charlie Dean has moved up two places to 16th while Jess Kerr went up two places to 19th.