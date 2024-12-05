India opt to bat; Voll and Sadhu debut in series opener

India opt to bat vs Australia

Titas Sadhu and Georgia Voll will make their ODI debuts as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the series-opener at Allan Border Field.

India have made changes from their recent series victory against New Zealand with quick bowler Sadhu included, while Priya Punia will open with Smriti Mandhana. Shafali Verma has been dropped.

Harleen Deol will bat at No.3 in her first ODI in 12months, while young legspinner Priya Mishra has been backed in after her debut series against New Zealand.

Tahlia McGrath will take the captaincy reins for Australia throughout the three-match series with regular skipper Alyssa Healy sidelined with a knee injury. Ashleigh Gardner will serve as her deputy with Beth Mooney to take the gloves.

Voll, 21, will open alongside Phoebe Litchfield. She is coming off an outstanding debut season with Sydney Thunder and finished fifth overall in the runs charts with 330 at a strike rate of 144.73. Her breakout season was rewarded with selection in the WBBL Team of the Tournament.

Legspinner Alana King, who was benched throughout the recent T20 World Cup, was named in the side after recovering from a finger injury sustained late in the WBBL season.

There is some rain forecast in Brisbane but it isn't expected to significantly impact the day-night match.

Both teams have turned their attention to the 50-over format after disappointing campaigns at the recent T20 World Cup in the UAE. India are coming off a 2-1 win against New Zealand at home but have never won an ODI series against Australia in Australia.

Australia have not played ODI cricket since their tour of Bangladesh in March as they kick-start preparations for a title defence at next year's World Cup.

Australia currently sit on top of the Women's Championship ahead of England and India.

Australia: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Elysse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt