Matches (28)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
U19 Asia Cup (4)
SMAT (18)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
AUS Women vs IND Women, 1st ODI at Brisbane, AUS v IND [W], Dec 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), Brisbane, December 05, 2024, India Women tour of Australia
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
IND-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
L
W
W
W
W
IND Women
W
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 570 Runs • 63.33 Avg • 92.98 SR
IND-W10 M • 294 Runs • 42 Avg • 85.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 4 Econ • 30 SR
IND-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 4.84 Econ • 39.5 SR
Squad
IND-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1420
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.20 start, First Session 14.20-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.00, Second Session 18.00-21.10
|Match days
|5 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Australia Women vs India Women News
Yastika Bhatia out of Australia ODIs with wrist injury; Uma Chetry called up
Chetry is yet to make her ODI debut but has played four T20Is
Healy ruled out of India series, Voll in line for Australia debut
Voll, 21, is set to make her ODI debut against India as an opener while Healy is hopeful of returning for the NZ series
Shafali Verma dropped for Australia ODIs; Richa Ghosh, Priya Punia return
There were call-ups for Harleen Deol, and the uncapped duo of Titas Sadhu and Minnu Mani