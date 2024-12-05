Matches (28)
WI vs BAN
GSL 2024
ZIM vs PAK
Australia 1-Day
U19 Asia Cup
SMAT
SA vs ENG [W]

AUS Women vs IND Women, 1st ODI at Brisbane, AUS v IND [W], Dec 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Brisbane, December 05, 2024, India Women tour of Australia
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
India Women FlagIndia Women
Tomorrow
3:20 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
9 M • 570 Runs • 63.33 Avg • 92.98 SR
JI Rodrigues
10 M • 294 Runs • 42 Avg • 85.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
10 M • 19 Wkts • 4 Econ • 30 SR
RP Yadav
6 M • 8 Wkts • 4.84 Econ • 39.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tejal Hasabnis 
-
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Priya Mishra 
Bowler
Priya Punia 
Top order Batter
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Saima Thakor 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
India Women tour of Australia
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1420
Hours of play (local time)14.20 start, First Session 14.20-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.00, Second Session 18.00-21.10
Match days5 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W21136281.506
IND-W15122250.860
SA-W21119230.350
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W21910200.306
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
IRE-W213168-1.939
Full Table