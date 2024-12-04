Australia seek ODI comforts after T20 low, India ponder Shafali replacement

India are coming off a 2-1 win against New Zealand at home but they know they are yet to win an ODI series against Australia in Australia. These teams have met 16 times in women's ODIs in Australia, and India have lost 12 of those games. Come Thursday, India will be keen to begin to correct that record, against a Tahlia McGrath -led Australian side, in the first of three ODIs, in Brisbane. Both teams will need to address a couple of cracks, with the 2025 ODI World Cup in India less than a year away. Here are the talking points ahead of the series.

Australia turn attention to ODIs after T20 World Cup disappointment

Indicative of the increasingly crowded women's calendar, the Australian players didn't have much time to take stock over their shock semi-final exit at the recent T20 World Cup in the UAE, with the WBBL season starting almost immediately after.

But as they've come together in Brisbane ahead of the India ODI series, the squad and team hierarchy debriefed over what went wrong in the UAE. Hoping to learn lessons from a rare failure, Australia are now setting their sights on 50-over cricket as they start preparations for a title defence at next year's World Cup.

This series and the subsequent tour of New Zealand will round out Australia's ICC Women's Championship matches.

Having not played ODI cricket since a tour of Bangladesh in March, Australia will be led by McGrath who takes the captaincy reins from the injured Alyssa Healy as she did at the end of the T20 World Cup. It will be McGrath's first full series as captain with Ash Gardner her deputy.

Veteran Ellyse Perry had the role in the latter stages of the T20 World Cup, but Australia's hierarchy is keen to further the leadership of Gardner, who has assumed the vice-captaincy a couple of times before.

"I'm more of a quieter leader... lead from the front, small conversations, and I think my biggest strength in leadership is my calmness," McGrath told reporters on Wednesday. "Midge [Healy] and I balance each other really well. I'm hoping to do the same with Ash because she has strengths of her own that complement mine."

Priya Punia is likely to open alongside Smriti Mandhana • PTI

A rejigged Indian top order without Shafali

Shafali Verma's poor ODI returns of late means she has been dropped from the squad but with Yastika Bhatia - who batted at No. 3 against New Zealand - also getting injured Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will need two players who can slot in at the top of the order.

The captain backed Shafali to find form again, and said on the eve of the series that "she is a very important player for us and has done exceptionally well for the country. We are looking forward to seeing her get back into her zone and perform well for the team."

In her absence, Priya Punia might open with Smriti Mandhana. Punia has played only three ODIs since 2023 and has been in and out of the team. She made a comeback against South Africa in June this year (and made 28 from No. 3) on the back of impressive performances in domestic cricket but was dropped for the New Zealand series. However, she was part of the A tour of Australia in August , when she opened and made 76, 29 and 11 in the T20s and 6 and 1 in one-dayers.

There's no definite answer to who is India's No. 3 in ODIs. There's a possibility that India might ask one of Harleen Deol - whose last ODI was against Australia at home in December 2023 - or the uncapped Uma Chetry to slot in at one-drop. The second scenario will be to promote Richa Ghosh or Jemimah Rodrigues. Currently, both of them bat in the middle order but they have the experience of batting at No. 3; Ghosh was a brief experiment at one-drop against Australia last December where she even made a career-best 96. But it's been three years since Rodrigues, who began her ODI career as an opener in 2018, was seen in the top three.

By moving one of Ghosh or Rodrigues up, India would be able to accommodate Tejal Hasabnis , who made her India debut against New Zealand, in the middle order. Hasabnis played a steady innings of 42 in her debut game at No. 6 when India were in a spot of bother. She also toured Australia with the A squad and hit three fifties in as many one-dayers in Mackay.

Georgia Voll finished fifth in the WBBL run charts • Getty Images

Voll gets her chance

While Australia's experienced squad brims with familiar names, 21-year-old Georgia Voll adds fresh blood having replaced Healy in the squad. She gets her chance in national colours after several eye-catching performances to start the domestic season.

The powerful right-hander smashed 98 off 94 balls for Queensland against Western Australia in the WNCL before igniting the early stages of the WBBL with two scores in the 90s.

It vindicated her move from Brisbane Heat to Sydney Thunder, with Voll finishing fifth overall in the runs charts with 330 at a strike rate of 144.73. Her breakout season was rewarded with selection in the WBBL Team of the Tournament.