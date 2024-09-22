Matches (22)
AUS Women vs NZ Women, 2nd T20I at Mackay, AUS v NZ [W], Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Mackay, September 22, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
NZ Women
L
L
L
L
L
Ground time: 11:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 334 Runs • 47.71 Avg • 121.01 SR
AUS-W10 M • 301 Runs • 37.63 Avg • 140 SR
NZ-W10 M • 206 Runs • 22.89 Avg • 117.04 SR
NZ-W10 M • 198 Runs • 19.8 Avg • 105.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 16.91 SR
AUS-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 22 SR
NZ-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 23.66 SR
NZ-W9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 21 SR
Squad
AUS-W
NZ-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2036
|Match days
|22 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women News
Litchfield rescues Australia after dramatic pre-game injury to Gardner
The left-hander made 64 not out as Australia chased 144 five down but the win was overshadowed by Gardner's withdrawal due to a head knock pre-game
Australia won't experiment as New Zealand hope to find some form
Alyssa Healy says Australia will not be in trial mode while Sophie Devine is hoping her side can regain some form ahead of the T20 World Cup after a nightmare tour of England
Rosemary Mair back as New Zealand name experienced squad for T20 World Cup
Fast bowler returns from back injury; Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are set for their ninth T20 World Cup
Annabel Sutherland: 'If you're a youngster coming through and you're not frustrated, you're doing something wrong'
The Australia allrounder talks about grabbing opportunity when it comes her way