AUS Women vs NZ Women, 2nd T20I at Mackay, AUS v NZ [W], Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Mackay, September 22, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of Australia
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
9:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
10 M • 334 Runs • 47.71 Avg • 121.01 SR
AJ Healy
10 M • 301 Runs • 37.63 Avg • 140 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 206 Runs • 22.89 Avg • 117.04 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 198 Runs • 19.8 Avg • 105.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Wareham
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 16.91 SR
A Gardner
9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 22 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 23.66 SR
FC Jonas
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 2036
Match days22 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women News

Litchfield rescues Australia after dramatic pre-game injury to Gardner

The left-hander made 64 not out as Australia chased 144 five down but the win was overshadowed by Gardner's withdrawal due to a head knock pre-game

Litchfield rescues Australia after dramatic pre-game injury to Gardner

Australia won't experiment as New Zealand hope to find some form

Alyssa Healy says Australia will not be in trial mode while Sophie Devine is hoping her side can regain some form ahead of the T20 World Cup after a nightmare tour of England

Australia won't experiment as New Zealand hope to find some form

Rosemary Mair back as New Zealand name experienced squad for T20 World Cup

Fast bowler returns from back injury; Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are set for their ninth T20 World Cup

Rosemary Mair back as New Zealand name experienced squad for T20 World Cup

Annabel Sutherland: 'If you're a youngster coming through and you're not frustrated, you're doing something wrong'

The Australia allrounder talks about grabbing opportunity when it comes her way

Annabel Sutherland: 'If you're a youngster coming through and you're not frustrated, you're doing something wrong'

'Heat acclimation' a priority for Australia's women's World Cup warm-up against NZ

Australia's women begin a three-match series against New Zealand in Queensland on Thursday having not played an international since April

'Heat acclimation' a priority for Australia's women's World Cup warm-up against NZ
