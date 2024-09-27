Matches (18)
2nd Test, Kanpur, September 27 - October 01, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(24.3 ov) 73/2
India FlagIndia

Day 1 - Session 1: India chose to field.

Current RR: 2.97
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 65.3
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 31/0 (3.10)
Unchanged India bowl in Kanpur; two changes for Bangladesh

Bangladesh brought in Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed for Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
27-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Manjrekar: KL Rahul is someone I will keep a close eye on

Toss India chose to bowl vs Bangladesh
India captain Rohit Sharma showed no hesitation in opting to bowl under overcast skies in Kanpur. The last time India chose to bowl in a home Test was in 2015, against South Africa in Bengaluru. And the last time a team opted to bowl first at Green Park was in 1964, when Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi had inserted England.
The toss was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield, caused by overnight rain. Rohit said the surface had a little softness and a bit more grass than the usual Kanpur pitch. He expected his three seamers to make use of the conditions as India picked an unchanged XI.
That the two teams read the conditions differently became evident when Najmul Hossain Shanto said Bangladesh wanted to bat first anyway and they picked three spinners and two quicks. Their two changes were Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed coming in for Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 KL Rahul, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Akash Deep, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Zakir Hasan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Shakib Al Hasan, 7 Litton Das (wk), 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Khaled Ahmed
BangladeshIndiaIndia vs BangladeshBangladesh tour of IndiaICC World Test Championship

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Zakir Hasan
caught024
Shadman Islam
lbw2436
Mominul Haque
not out1647
Najmul Hossain Shanto
not out2840
Extras(b 4, lb 1)
Total73(2 wkts; 24.3 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND107218671.67
AUS128319062.50
SL84404850.00
NZ73403642.85
ENG168718142.19
BAN73403339.29
SA62312838.89
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
Full Table