Unchanged India bowl in Kanpur; two changes for Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma showed no hesitation in opting to bowl under overcast skies in Kanpur. The last time India chose to bowl in a home Test was in 2015, against South Africa in Bengaluru. And the last time a team opted to bowl first at Green Park was in 1964, when Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi had inserted England.

The toss was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield, caused by overnight rain. Rohit said the surface had a little softness and a bit more grass than the usual Kanpur pitch. He expected his three seamers to make use of the conditions as India picked an unchanged XI.