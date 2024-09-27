Unchanged India bowl in Kanpur; two changes for Bangladesh

Toss India chose to bowl vs Bangladesh
The toss was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield, caused by overnight rain. Rohit said the surface had a little softness and a bit more grass than the usual Kanpur pitch. He expected his three seamers to make use of the conditions as India picked an unchanged XI.
That the two teams read the conditions differently became evident when Najmul Hossain Shanto said Bangladesh wanted to bat first anyway and they picked three spinners and two quicks. Their two changes were Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed coming in for Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 KL Rahul, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Akash Deep, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Zakir Hasan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Shakib Al Hasan, 7 Litton Das (wk), 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Khaled Ahmed