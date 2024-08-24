Matches (22)
ENG v SL (1)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
Maharaja T20 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
MAX60 (6)
NL T20 Tri-Series (1)
Live
1st Test, Rawalpindi, August 21 - 25, 2024, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Prev
Next
Pakistan FlagPakistan
448/6d
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(140.4 ov) 463/6

Day 4 - Bangladesh lead by 15 runs.

Current RR: 3.29
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 49.2
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 34/0 (3.40)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Mushfiqur century drives Bangladesh closer to first-innings parity

He brought up his 11th Test century - his first against Pakistan - after Bangladesh lost overnight batter Litton

Vishal Dikshit
Vishal Dikshit
24-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Mushfiqur Rahim completed his 11th Test century, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, day 4, Rawalpindi, August 24, 2024

Mushfiqur Rahim completed his 11th Test century  •  Associated Press

Lunch Bangladesh 389 for 6 (Mushfiqur 101*, Mehidy 17*) trail Pakistan 448 for 6 dec. by 59 runs
Switching gears with a mix of patience and controlled aggression, Mushfiqur Rahim scored his 11th Test hundred to lead Bangladesh through the first session of the fourth morning that brought down their deficit to 59 at lunch. Even though he started slowly in the first hour with Litton Das, Mushfiqur hit the pedal after the drinks break, especially when Pakistan brought on spin from both ends just before lunch. Mushfiqur and Mehidy Hasan Miraz put on a confident and unbeaten stand of 57 runs in 16.1 overs when lunch was taken. Even though the visitors inched towards Pakistan's score of 448, they had only four wickets in hand, which meant the advantage was with neither team and the chances of a draw kept growing.
As opposed to the 67 runs they had scored in the last 11 overs of the third day, Bangladesh scored slowly in the first hour of the fourth day before Mushfiqur and Mehidy picked up pace to punish the hosts in hot and humid conditions. Mushfiqur resorted to an extremely patient approach when play started, and so did Litton, as the duo brought up their century stand in the second over of the day. Both batters presented the straight bat in abundance against Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Ali. With nothing on offer from the pitch for the bowlers, they defended the length balls with ease, steered them square when they were pitched short, and pushed down the ground when slightly fuller, showing no hurry to score runs.
Ali brought about the first celebration for Pakistan when he used the angle from wide of the crease to trap Mushfiqur, on 59, lbw but a review overturned the on-field decision. Just past the half-hour mark, Ali jagged one sharply into Mushfiqur with the help of movement off the pitch to trap the batter in front of leg stump that saw the umpire raise his finger. Mushfiqur, however, reviewed with success with ball-tracker showing the ball missing leg stump. Bangladesh had started the day with all three reviews intact while Pakistan had none left in the bank.
Pakistan didn't have to wait long for a wicket though. Success came with a bowling change when Naseem Shah struck in his first over of the day. As opposed to the other bowlers, Naseem quickly used the short ball outside off which Litton failed to get on top of while trying to cut, and edged behind to the wicketkeeper after adding just four runs to his overnight score of 52.
With six batters dismissed, Pakistan would have thought they had a better chance of taking a lead, but Mushfiqur and Mehidy poured water on those hopes by picking up the run rate.
Mehidy's technique wasn't as compact as Mushfiqur's, but he collected runs without taking much risk and was even tested by Khurram Shahzad's bouncer. Mehidy, however, stood tall to reply with a handsome pull the next ball when Shahzad banged one short again which brought about the first boundary of the day. He scored the second four in Shahzad's next over through the gully region and passed on the baton to Mushfiqur, who was now in the 70s. Mushfiqur punished Shahzad for two more fours in an over - a deft steer through gully and a punch through the covers - before also driving Afridi straight for four in the next over, to race from 73 to 88 in just nine balls.
With Bangladesh's deficit down to 78 and Pakistan desperate for wickets, Shan Masood brought on spin from both ends with 12 minutes left for lunch and Mushfiqur cashed in on the part-timers. He smote Saim Ayub for back-to-back fours, first against the turn over midwicket and then to the long-on rope, to reach 96, and in the next over nudged one to the leg side for two to spark off animated celebrations for his first Test hundred against Pakistan.
Mushfiqur RahimBangladeshPakistanPakistan vs BangladeshICC World Test ChampionshipBangladesh tour of Pakistan

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Mushfiqur century drives Bangladesh closer to first-innings parity

He brought up his 11th Test century - his first against Pakistan - after Bangladesh lost overnight batter Litton

Mushfiqur century drives Bangladesh closer to first-innings parity

Mahmood: Rawalpindi pitch 'didn't play like we thought it should'

Pakistan went into the Test with an all-seam attack to take advantage of a surface they hoped would have pace and bounce but that hasn't been the case

Mahmood: Rawalpindi pitch 'didn't play like we thought it should'

Shadman Islam digs in to lift Bangladesh out of a hole

The opener got a rare chance to show what he's got because of an injury to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and he went on to hold Bangladesh's innings together

Shadman Islam digs in to lift Bangladesh out of a hole

Shadman, Mushfiqur, Litton cut down Bangladesh's deficit

Bangladesh's batters asserted themselves on Pakistan's bowlers as the Rawalpindi Test witnessed a riveting fight for first-innings honours

Shadman, Mushfiqur, Litton cut down Bangladesh's deficit

Bangladesh have a mountain to climb, but the baby steps give hope

Bangladesh have a rare chance of starting a fresh day with ten wickets in hand, and they have Shadman and Zakir to thank for that

Bangladesh have a mountain to climb, but the baby steps give hope
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Shadman Islam
bowled93183
Zakir Hasan
caught1258
Najmul Hossain Shanto
bowled1642
Mominul Haque
bowled5076
Mushfiqur Rahim
not out149284
Shakib Al Hasan
caught1516
Litton Das
caught5678
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
not out42110
Extras(lb 25, nb 3, w 2)
Total463(6 wkts; 140.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
SL42202450.00
SA62312838.89
PAK52302236.66
ENG136615736.54
BAN41301225.00
WI91622018.52
Full Table