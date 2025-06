Bangladesh opt to bat; Udara and Tharindu debut for SL

In terms of team news, both sides have gone for two seamers and two spinners. Sri Lanka meanwhile are handing out two debuts, with top-order batter Lahiru Udara and ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Rathnayake named in the lineup.

As for the weather, the news isn't the greatest. There was rain overnight, and even if it didn't impact the scheduled start of player the expectation is that there could be stoppages throughout the day - and indeed throughout the Test.