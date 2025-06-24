Sri Lanka begin post-Angelo Mathews era with crucial WTC points at stake

Big Picture: WTC points at stake for both sides

After a draw in the first Test in Galle , the action moves to Colombo with more World Test Championship (WTC) points on the line for a Test arguably more important for Sri Lanka than Bangladesh . As their remaining two home series in this cycle are against India and South Africa, two Tests without a win against a lower-ranked Bangladesh might leave the hosts feeling like they left points on the table.

As for the visitors, they were the closer of the two sides to getting a positive result in Galle, and will be heading to Colombo with the belief that they can go one better. And with their remaining two away series this cycle against WTC 2025 finalists Australia and South Africa, the points might prove more valuable than most.

It is also Sri Lanka's first Test of the post-Angelo Mathews era , with the search for his replacement now moving into full gear. The first to get a go looks likely to be spin-bowling allrounder Sonal Dinusha , whose slow left-arm spin makes him a handy option - particularly in home conditions. With no Tests on Sri Lanka's cards until next year, he'll be itching to make this opportunity one to remember.

If Sri Lanka opt to throw all their spin eggs in the Prabath Jayasuriya basket, then one of Pavan Rathnayake, Pasindu Sooriyabandara or even Oshada Fernando could come in.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, welcome Mehidy Hasan Miraz back after he missed the first Test with fever. You would expect the No. 2-ranked allrounder in the world to be welcomed back with open arms. But his replacement Nayeem Hasan was arguably the best bowler on show in the first Test.

With the SSC surface expected to be dry and batter-friendly, both teams will be trying to decipher the ideal combination. Dhananjaya de Silva hinted that three seamers were likely for Sri Lanka - which could potentially mean a debut for Isitha Wijesundara - but if Bangladesh were to follow suit, it might mean Nayeem misses out.

Bangladesh, though, have the seam options to go with a three-pronged spin attack, with both Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain available for selection. With Ebadot just returning from an injury layoff, Khaled could get the nod, particularly owing to his proficiency with the new ball.

Form guide

Sri Lanka: DLLLL (last five Tests, most recent first)

Bangladesh: DWLWLL

Anamul Haque fell for 0 and 4 in the Galle Test • Associated Press

In the spotlight: Dhananjaya de Silva and Anamul Haque

For most of his career, Dhananjaya de Silva has batted at No. 6 or lower. He was tried at No. 5 for the entire 2021 as well, and to some success. But with Mathews retired, Sri Lanka's Test middle order is getting its first real shake-up in over a decade. The biggest beneficiary of that might be the Sri Lanka captain himself. Dhananjaya looks set to slot into that No. 4 role - at least initially - a position he has batted in on only six prior occasions, and one where he averages just 20.33. DDS, as he's commonly known, has always been the man for a crisis in Sri Lanka's lower order, and Sri Lanka will be hoping that crisis-management mode kicks in upon the retirement of one of the country's stalwarts.

Anamul Haque 's Test career hasn't been one to write home about. Having made his Test debut back in 2013, he was in the wilderness from 2014 to 2022. Anamul's return to the national team was brief, though, as he was dropped after a single Test for another three years. At 32 years of age, his return against Zimbabwe this April was less comeback, and more a reintroduction. He scored 39, his highest Test score, the only time he batted in that game. The Galle Test brought Anamul scores of 0 and 4, not ideal either. But on an SSC track that is expected to be as batter-friendly - if not, more - now, if ever, is the time to deliver.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be back in action after a fever • AFP/Getty Images

Team news

Sri Lanka will be pondering Mathews' replacement, as well as whether to play three seamers. Milan Rathnayake's injury has left open a spot for a bowling allrounder, and Dinusha seems likely to fill that role. Tharindu Ratnayake will be the one to make way if Sri Lanka go for an extra seamer.

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Lahiru Udara, 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Sonal Dinusha, 7 Kusal Mendis (wk), 8 Prabath Jayasuriya, 9 Vishwa Fernando, 10 Kasun Rajitha/Isitha Wijesundara, 11 Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh will have to decide how to slot in the returning Mehidy, while also pondering whether to go with three seamers or an extra spinner. It could be Nayeem who misses out if the extra seamer does come in. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto also picked up a finger injury at training, but it doesn't look likely to rule him out.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Jaker Ali (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nayeem Hasan/Khaled Ahmed/Ebadot Hossain, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Nahid Rana, 11 Hasan Mahmud

Of active Sri Lanka players, Prabath Jayasuriya's ten wickets are the most at SSC • AFP/Getty Images

Stats and trivia

Sri Lanka have lost four of their last eight Tests at the SSC. Prior to that, they had gone 21 Tests without defeat at the venue.

Of active Sri Lanka players, Jayasuriya's ten wickets are the most at the SSC.

Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka just once across 27 Tests.

Quotes

"Runs in the first innings is the key. Then we can try and take 20 wickets in the game. Toss will not be a major factor. Even in Galle, we were able to score the same number of runs as them."

Dhananjaya de Silva outlines Sri Lanka's plans for the second Test