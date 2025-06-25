Bangladesh bat in series decider; Sri Lanka hand debut to Sonal Dinusha

Toss Bangladesh chose to bat vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
won the toss and decided to bat in the second Test against Sri Lanka
in Colombo. Spin-bowling allrounder Sonal Dinusha
will be making his debut, coming in for the retired Angelo Mathews.
Dhananjaya de Silva
said he would have batted first as well, but noted that there had been some rain in the night over the past few days, so he hoped that there was something in it for the seamers early on.
After flirting with the prospect of playing three seamers, Sri Lanka have instead opted for three spinners. Dinusha will supplement Prabath Jayasuriya and Tharindu Rathnayake. Vishwa Fernando
, meanwhile, came in for the injured Milan Rathnayake.
The SSC pitch is on the dry side, with it likely expected to be good for batting throughout. There could be something in it for the seamers early on, while spin may become more prominent as the Test goes on. Rain, however, is forecast for all five days.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Lahiru Udara, 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Kusal Mendis (wk), 7 Sonal Dinusha, 8 Tharindu Rathnayake, 9 Prabath Jayasuriya, 10 Vishwa Fernando, 11 Asitha Fernando
Bangladesh: 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk) 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nayeem Hasan, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Nahid Rana, 11 Ebadot Hossain