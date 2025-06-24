Dhananjaya de Silva bets on pace in second Test against Bangladesh

Through the last two years, he's been insistent that Sri Lanka have to blood seamers at home, so they are prepared for overseas assignments. In the second Test, they may even play three seamers.

"We've got 12 in the squad, and we've got options, because our weather is changing from time to time as well," he said on the eve of the Test. "We were hoping to go with three seamers, but it's hard to tell exactly - the pitch also looks flat."

Part of Sri Lanka's thinking seems to be that Bangladesh are more likely to lose wickets to their seam bowlers than spinners. In the last series these two teams played, for example, their top three seamers (Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Kasun Rajitha) took 29 wickets between them, placing first, second and third on the series wicket-takers' list.

For this match, Asitha Fernando is almost certain to play, while Rajitha and Vishwa may also enter the XI. Isitha Wijesundara , an uncapped right-armer, is in the squad as well.

"Not just in the last series in Bangladesh, even in the previous one it was pace that got a lot of wickets," Dhananjaya said. "We talked a lot about how the seamers got about 70% of their wickets. But it's not easy to play seamers on these pitches, but we're trying to play three. Let's see what the pitch is like tomorrow morning."

Dhananjaya de Silva averages 43.95 from No. 6 but 20.33 from No. 4 • AFP/Getty Images

There is also the question of who will play in place of the retired Angelo Mathews at the newly-vacant No. 4 position. Dhananjaya himself will leap up the order to second drop. Though he's clearly been effective at No. 6, averaging 43.95 in that position, a move up the order is something of a risk. In six innings at No. 4, Dhananjaya averages 20.33 so far.

"If you think I'm good enough, I'm ready to bat at four," Dhananjaya joked when asked who'd fill the gap. "I'm set to bat there." He had also batted at No. 3 between 2017 and 2018 with mixed results. He played an impressive match-saving, second-innings hundred against India from that position, but over 18 innings there, he averaged 32.88 with two hundreds and two fifties.

He's been an improved batter in the last several years, however. Since 2020, Dhananjaya has averaged 43.85, compared with a pre-2020 average of 34.47. Which leaves the question of who replaces him at No. 6?

Another of Dhananjaya's hallmarks has been to blood young players, with both Lahiru Udara and Tharindu Ratnayake having made their debuts in the first Test. In this game, Sonal Dinusha , the left-arm spin allrounder with 99 first-class wickets and seven first-class tons, seems set to play his first match.