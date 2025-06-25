Matches (17)
2nd Test, Colombo (SSC), June 25 - 29, 2025, Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka
Day 1 - Session 1: Bangladesh chose to bat.

Current RR: 1.91
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 78
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 22/1 (2.20)
Bangladesh bat in series decider; Sri Lanka hand debut to Sonal Dinusha

Both teams have fielded three spinners; Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain have come in for Bangladesh, while Vishwa Fernando has returned for Sri Lanka

Madushka Balasuriya
25-Jun-2025 • 1 hr ago
Nahid Rana bowls at training, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Colombo, 1st day, June 25, 2025

Nahid Rana has a bowl before the game  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss Bangladesh chose to bat vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Spin-bowling allrounder Sonal Dinusha will be making his debut, coming in for the retired Angelo Mathews.
Dhananjaya de Silva said he would have batted first as well, but noted that there had been some rain in the night over the past few days, so he hoped that there was something in it for the seamers early on.
After flirting with the prospect of playing three seamers, Sri Lanka have instead opted for three spinners. Dinusha will supplement Prabath Jayasuriya and Tharindu Rathnayake. Vishwa Fernando, meanwhile, came in for the injured Milan Rathnayake.
Bangladesh, too, have opted to go with three spinners, with Nayeem Hasan keeping his place in the side despite the return of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Jaker Ali made way. Najmul Hossain Shanto said that Hasan Mahmud had a niggle and was replaced by Ebadot Hossain.
The SSC pitch is on the dry side, with it likely expected to be good for batting throughout. There could be something in it for the seamers early on, while spin may become more prominent as the Test goes on. Rain, however, is forecast for all five days.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Lahiru Udara, 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Kusal Mendis (wk), 7 Sonal Dinusha, 8 Tharindu Rathnayake, 9 Prabath Jayasuriya, 10 Vishwa Fernando, 11 Asitha Fernando
Bangladesh: 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk) 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nayeem Hasan, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Nahid Rana, 11 Ebadot Hossain
Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Shadman Islam
not out1236
Anamul Haque
bowled010
Mominul Haque
not out1126
Total23(1 wkt; 12 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
ENG110012100.00
BAN1001433.33
SL1001433.33
IND101000.00
AUS------
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
WI------
