Bangladesh bat in series decider; Sri Lanka hand debut to Sonal Dinusha

After flirting with the prospect of playing three seamers, Sri Lanka have instead opted for three spinners. Dinusha will supplement Prabath Jayasuriya and Tharindu Rathnayake. Vishwa Fernando , meanwhile, came in for the injured Milan Rathnayake.

Bangladesh, too, have opted to go with three spinners, with Nayeem Hasan keeping his place in the side despite the return of Mehidy Hasan Miraz . Jaker Ali made way. Najmul Hossain Shanto said that Hasan Mahmud had a niggle and was replaced by Ebadot Hossain

The SSC pitch is on the dry side, with it likely expected to be good for batting throughout. There could be something in it for the seamers early on, while spin may become more prominent as the Test goes on. Rain, however, is forecast for all five days.