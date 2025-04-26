Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)

SL Under-19 vs BAN Under-19, 1st Youth ODI at Hambantota, SL-U19 v BDESH-U19, Apr 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Youth ODI, Hambantota, April 26, 2025, Bangladesh Under-19s tour of Sri Lanka
Prev
Next
Sri Lanka Under-19s FlagSri Lanka Under-19s
Bangladesh Under-19s FlagBangladesh Under-19s
Tomorrow

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:50
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
Series
Season2025
Match numberYODI no. 1556
Match days26 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question