SL Under-19 vs BAN Under-19, 1st Youth ODI at Hambantota, SL-U19 v BDESH-U19, Apr 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Youth ODI, Hambantota, April 26, 2025, Bangladesh Under-19s tour of Sri Lanka
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SL Under-19
L
L
W
W
L
BAN Under-19
L
W
L
W
W
Ground time: 06:50
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|YODI no. 1556
|Match days
|26 April 2025 - day (50-over match)