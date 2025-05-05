Matches (14)
SL Under-19 vs BAN Under-19, 5th Youth ODI at Colombo, SL-U19 v BDESH-U19, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Youth ODI, Colombo (SSC), May 05, 2025, Bangladesh Under-19s tour of Sri Lanka
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SL Under-19
L
W
L
L
L
BAN Under-19
W
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:05
Match details
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|YODI no. 1560
|Match days
|5 May 2025 - day (50-over match)