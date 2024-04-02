Wareham 57 and three-fors from Molineux and Gardner give Australia series win

Fariha Trisna's hat-trick gives Bangladesh something to celebrate

Georgia Wareham hit 57 off 30 balls after being promoted to No. 3 • Getty Images

Australia 161 for 8 (Wareham 57, Harris 47, Trisna 4-19, Nahida 2-21, Fahima 2-34) beat Bangladesh 103 for 9 (Dilara 27, Molineux 3-10, Gardner 3-27, Schutt 2-31) by 58 runs

Georgia Wareham made the most of her opportunity as part of a reshuffled batting order with an impressive maiden T20I fifty as Australia secured the series with a comprehensive 58-run victory, although Fariha Trisna 's hat-trick gave Bangladesh something to savour.

Ahead of the tour, Australia coach Shelley Nitschke had indicated to ESPNcricinfo that some different combinations could be tried during the series with an eye on the T20 World Cup later this year, and so it transpired.

Wareham and Grace Harris , the latter opening alongside Phoebe Litchfield , added 91 in 54 balls for the second wicket to form the major stand in Australia's innings. Wareham, who struck ten boundaries, brought up her half-century from 26 deliveries.

Litchfield had missed out at the top of the order when she fell for 2 off 7 balls to continue a lean run of form since the India tour over Christmas. In 18 innings since then, taking in the multi-format series against South Africa, the WPL and this tour, she has a top score of 35.

Fariha Trisna leaps in celebration after completing her hat-trick • Getty Images

Australia stumbled after Wareham departed, managing just 55 for 7 from the remaining 8.3 overs of their innings of which 39 came in a stand between Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry.

Left-armer Trisna gave the innings a dramatic conclusion when she removed Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney, who was down at No. 9, in consecutive deliveries.

Still, Australia's total proved well out of reach for Bangladesh although they started promisingly with 22 coming off the first two overs. But once the opening stand of 34 was broken by Megan Schutt, it was one-way traffic.

Molineux and Ash Gardner took 6 for 27 from their combined eight overs while Wareham added to her runs by removing top-scorer Dilara Akter for 27.