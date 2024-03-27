Matches (5)
IPL (3)
SA v SL (W) (1)
NZ v ENG [W] (1)
RESULT
3rd ODI, Mirpur, March 27, 2024, Australia Women tour of Bangladesh
PrevNext
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
89
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
(18.3/50 ov, T:90) 93/2

AUS Women won by 8 wickets (with 189 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
Kim Garth
, AUS-W
3/11
kim-garth
Player Of The Series
52 runs • 8 wkts
ashleigh-gardner
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Garth and Perry seal Australia's ODI series sweep over Bangladesh

Garth, Gardner, Perry and Molineux ran through Bangladesh, bowling them out for 89 in 26.2 overs to set up the win

AAP
27-Mar-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Kim Garth ran through Bangladesh's top order&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Kim Garth ran through Bangladesh's top order  •  Getty Images

Australia 93 for 2 (Healy 33, Perry 27*, Mooney 21*, Rabeya 1-21) beat Bangladesh 89 (Nigar 16, Garth 3-11, Gardner 3-25, Perry 2-17, Molineux 2-23) by eight wickets
A ruthless Australia showed little mercy to Bangladesh, thumping them by eight wickets to sweep their ODI series in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Already 2-0 up, Alyssa Healy won the toss and had little hesitation in bowling. And opening pair Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry dominated early, removing the top three batters - Fargana Hoque (5), Sumaiya Akter (0) and Murshida Khatun (8) - by the end of the eighth over with just 24 on the board.
Bangladesh never recovered, and stumbled throughout the innings, losing wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 89 in 26.2 overs.
It could have been worse for Bangladesh, though, but Australia bowled 14 wides, helping extras finish as the top-scorer with 20. Captain Nigar Sultana was next best with 16, which she made off 39 deliveries.
Garth, who had returned in place of the rested Megan Schutt, claimed 3 for 11 in seven overs to claim the Player-of-the-Match honours, while Ash Gardner, Perry and Sophie Molineux provided solid support.
Australia didn't waste much time to knock off the target with Healy (33 in 34 balls), Perry (27 not out in 28) and Beth Mooney (21 not out in 22) helping them get to 93 for 2 in 18.3 overs.
The two wickets to fall were of Healy - leg before to Rabeya Khatun - and Phoebe Litchfield, who was caught and bowled by Sultana Khatun for 12.
Gardner's three-wicket haul earned her the Player-of-the-Series award, given her exploits in the opening matches. She made 32 and took 3 for 22 in the first ODI, and in the second claimed 2 for 22 and made an undefeated 20.
Australia will now meet Bangladesh in three T20Is, the first of which will be played on Sunday, March 31, and will be followed by matches on Tuesday, April 2 and Thursday, April 4. All the games will be played in Dhaka.
Alyssa HealyKim GarthEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerBangladesh WomenAustralia WomenBangladeshAustraliaBAN Women vs AUS WomenBangladesh Women vs Australia WomenICC Women's Championship

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
AUS Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AJ Healy
lbw3334
P Litchfield
caught1227
EA Perry
not out2728
BL Mooney
not out2122
Total93(2 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's Championship

TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
SA-W15105200.787
PAK-W1881016-0.292
NZ-W1576160.574
ENG-W1274151.366
IND-W971150.948
BAN-W184913-1.178
SL-W154811-1.248
WI-W12378-1.498
IRE-W120102-2.097
BAN-----
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved