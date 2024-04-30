Bangladesh bring in Moni and bat first in second T20I; Hemalatha in for India

Hemalatha forced her way to the India squad through her performances in WPL 2024, for Gujarat Giants. She last featured in a T20I in September 2022 and will be looking make most of the opportunities in this series to be in contention for the T20 World Cup to be held later this year. With Jemimah Rodrigues missing the series due to back niggle, Hemalatha might move up the order after having mostly played in the middle order for India. In the 16 T20Is that she had played, she has batted at one-drop only twice, in 2022.