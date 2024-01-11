Spectacular Weatherland shines on return to keep Strikers' finals hopes alive

After coming in to replace the injured Chris Lynn he plundered 80 off 32 balls

Adelaide Strikers 169 for 2 (Weatherald 80*) beat Hobart Hurricanes 167 for 6 (Wright 37, Boyce 2-17) by eight wickets

Jake Weatherald has come from the clouds, hitting 80 from 32 balls to keep Adelaide Strikers' Big Bash League final hopes alive and end the top-four quest of Hobart Hurricanes.

Weatherald, in at No. 3 for the injured Chris Lynn, was unbeaten as Strikers chased down 168 with 25 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

He whacked nine boundaries and five sixes at Blundstone Arena on Thursday night as he reached double figures for the first time in four games this season.

Weatherald treated Paddy Dooley with contempt, launching the spinner for three fours and four sixes including a maximum to finish the game. Dooley finished with figures of 0 for 53 from 2.5 overs.

The result lifted Strikers from fifth to fourth on the ladder with nine points - one ahead of Melbourne Stars. Hurricanes remain sixth, three points adrift of the top four with one game to play.

Weatherald rated the knock as better than his match-winning century in the 2017-18 BBL final - also against the Hurricanes.

"It is probably the best I've batted," he told Fox Cricket. "I was sitting there thinking I wasn't going to play again this year.

"I got a call at 12 o'clock at night saying 'you're playing' and I thought … 'Nothing to lose, may as well go out and swing hard'. It has probably been a couple of years brewing. I've been working really hard on my T20 cricket."

Strikers will be sweating on the fitness of Lynn for their final regular-season game against Sydney Thunder on Sunday. Lynn, who pulled out with a hamstring twinge, told the broadcasters he was a slim chance of lining up against the Thunder.

The 33-year-old won't be available to play in the finals as he will depart to play in the ILT20 competition.

Strikers skipper Matt Short set up the run chase with a 25-ball 39 before Weatherald shared a 108-run partnership with Adam Hose.

Earlier, spinner Cameron Boyce had been at his miserly best, taking 2 for 17 from four overs after Strikers opted to field first.

It was the second time Boyce had tormented Hurricanes in three days, having taken 3 for 13 in a player-of-the-match performance in Tuesday's win.

Mac Wright top-scored for Hurricanes with 37 from 27 balls before he was undone by Boyce in the 13th over to a line-ball stumping call from the third umpire.