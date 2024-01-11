Stoinis to play SA20 after BBL, says ODI omission makes 'complete sense'

Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis has signed to play in the SA20 for Durban's Super Giants, the affiliate of his IPL club Lucknow. He is comfortable with being left out of Australia's ODI squad to face West Indies after speaking regularly to the selectors for six months, but still hopes to be part of the T20 World Cup campaign.

Stoinis had known for some time he would not be part of Australia's first bilateral ODI squad after the World Cup but he is not retiring from ODI cricket and is still preparing himself to be part of the T20 squad in the build-up to June's World Cup where he has been a mainstay in the middle order since the 2021 triumph in the UAE.

Even prior to missing out on selection in the XI for the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Stoinis had been talking regularly with coach Andrew McDonald and chair of selectors George Bailey about what the transition period would look like for Australia's one-day team, and he supported Aaron Hardie 's selection as a second allrounder in the 13-man squad alongside Cameron Green with Mitchell Marsh rested. Stoinis' omission gives him the chance to play more franchise cricket in South Africa after the BBL, before he hopes being part of the T20I series against West Indies and New Zealand later in February.

"I had a few conversations with Andrew McDonald over the last sort of four to six months," Stoinis said. "Spoke to George as well. In terms of selections, in terms of the fact that Hardie's coming in, I think that's brilliant. I think it makes complete sense after a World Cup. There needs to be a balance between keeping a core, and bringing new guys in. The next tournament that they're looking forward to is the Champions Trophy, which is 18 months away.

"I've got no intention of retiring from international cricket or anything like that. I think it makes complete sense. He's [Hardie] been playing brilliantly. He also needs to be exposed in international cricket which I think he's ready for. I'll be going to South Africa for the play for my IPL franchise Lucknow over there which Cricket Australia has been in the loop with the whole time. So I think all makes sense to be honest."

Stoinis is currently with Melbourne Stars and his side are on the verge of playing finals. Stars have two more home and away games on January 13 and 15 to qualify for the finals which will be played from January 19 to 24.

Durban's Super Giants start their SA20 season on January 12. If Stars don't make the finals, Stoinis could be available for as many as seven SA20 games or as few as four if Stars reach the BBL decider on January 24. But he will still be available, and is hoping to be selected, for Australia's three-match T20I series against West Indies in Australia starting on February 9, which would rule him out of the SA20 finals which run from February 7 until February 11.

"I've got every intention to play T20 cricket for Australia as long as I can, as long as they want me," Stoinis said. "I feel like my international and T20 [franchise] cricket has been good over the last whatever period. And I've got a great relationship with the boys in the team and also with the likes of Timmy David and Wadey [Matthew Wade] and Ingo [Josh Inglis], that group that bat in the middle order, which I think is what we're trying to nurture as a team to build towards the big tournaments.

"But then also there needs to be a transition to get people into the team as well and expose people. I can only really speak for myself, but I think things are getting to a great stage where...we don't want to give up a spot, but we understand the landscape of cricket and there's opportunities at the moment everywhere so you need to be incorporating a group of cricketers into these teams, I think."

The club versus country debate continues to rage in Australia with David Warner likely to be recalled from the ILT20 for the same T20I series against West Indies. The selectors and CA have made it clear they will work with each individual on a case-by-case basis in terms of selection for international series when they have conflicting T20 franchise contracts.

Stoinis believes the understanding between the players and CA on franchise cricket is very strong.

"I think it's the best it's been," he said. "I think every individual is probably a bit different. I'm very lucky with my relationship with Ron [McDonald]. We're super open and clear. I think also he understands that cricket is going that way.

"You can either push against it really or just work with it. Everyone wants the right thing for the players individually, but also for Cricket Australia and the Australian cricket team. So as long as we're on that page, I think most situations should be able to resolve themselves."

Stoinis appeared in two Sheffield Shield matches for Western Australia last February after returning from the ILT20 and has not ruled out playing more first-class cricket, despite just two appearances in four years, although he is unlikely to be available to do so this summer.