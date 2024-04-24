Stoinis 'absolutely fine' with not getting a CA contract, still keen to play for Australia

"I've got a great relationship with the [Australia] coach [Andrew McDonald]," Stoinis said. "Me not getting a contract, I knew that a while ago. I think it is great to give younger kids a crack and let them take my spot. I'm absolutely fine with that on the contract list. But on the playing front, obviously want to make sure that I'm there and that's also why it's so lucky for us and for me particularly to have this competition [the IPL], that's why I love it so much."