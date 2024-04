Stoinis 'absolutely fine' with not getting a CA contract, still keen to play for Australia

Stoinis has opted not to seek a state contract with Western Australia although he has not shut the door completely on playing domestic cricket in the future. However, his availability and opportunity will be dictated by his freelance schedule and WA's desire for continuity within their program. Stoinis was one of four WA players who opted to go freelance instead of taking a state deal but Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff and AJ Tye are still set to be part of the WA program while Stoinis is unlikely to be. Stoinis has a strong relationship with WA's state coach Adam Voges, who is with Stoinis at Lucknow as a coaching consultant, and further conversations will be held later in the year.