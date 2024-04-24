Stoinis 'absolutely fine' with not getting a CA contract, still keen to play for Australia
Following his stunning IPL century, Marcus Stoinis says he still wants to play for Australia despite not being contracted for 2024-25
Marcus Stoinis does the unthinkable and breaches fortress Chepauk
Stoinis makes highest score in an IPL chase as LSG score record win in Chennai
Stoinis and Agar lose CA deals while Bartlett earns full contract
Agar, Stoinis, Behrendorff and Tye go freelance without WA contracts
Stoinis to play SA20 after BBL, says ODI omission makes 'complete sense'
Alex Malcolm is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo