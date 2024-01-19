David heads to ILT20 but may be called back for Australia duty

The middle-order batter with play for MI Emirates, owned of the same group as his IPL team

Tim David has joined MI Emirates in the ILT20 but may be required to leave the tournament early if selected in Australia's squad for the T20I series against West Indies next month.

David's BBL season is complete after Hobart Hurricanes failed to make the finals, so he has a window to play in the UAE and has been brought in under the tournament's wildcard system, which allows teams to sign two additional players beyond the original limit of 22.

David plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and MI New York in the MLC, all owned by the same group.

The ILT20, which starts on Friday, runs until February 18, with Australia's three T20Is against West Indies taking place between February 9 and 13 in Hobart, Adelaide and Perth. The squad is expected to be named next week.

David had a poor BBL with just 112 runs at 16.00 and a strike rate of 134.93 in nine innings but will likely remain in the selectors' plans ahead of the T20 World Cup the Caribbean and the USA in June. In 19 T20Is for Australia, he averages 24.21 with a strike rate of 157.57

David Warner , who has arrived in the UAE for his stint with Dubai Capitals, will definitely have to cut short his time at the league, with chair of selectors George Bailey confirming earlier this month that he would be selected to face West Indies.

Marcus Stoinis , meanwhile, has gone to South Africa to play for Durban's Super Giants in the SA20, but will also return to face West Indies.

Australia then have another three T20Is in New Zealand later in February, their last before the T20 World Cup in June. However, a number of key players, including Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, have IPL deals, which the selectors view as an ideal build-up.