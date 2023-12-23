Matches (4)
IND v AUS (W) (1)
BBL 2023 (1)
NZ v BDESH (1)
SA v BAN (W) (1)
RESULT
12th Match (D/N), Albury, December 23, 2023, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
172
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
(18.2/20 ov, T:173) 176/5

Thunder won by 5 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/24
zaman-khan
Cricinfo's MVP
149.35 ptsImpact List
beau-webster
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
BetNEW
Report

Sams and Zaman give Thunder first win despite Webster's all-round heroics

Webster became the first to hit a half-century and pick up four wickets in a BBL match

AAP
23-Dec-2023 • 35 mins ago
Daniel Sams picked up four wickets, including three in the final over&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Daniel Sams picked up four wickets, including three in the final over  •  Getty Images

Sydney Thunder 176 for 5 (Hales 40, Bancroft 30, Webster 4-29) beat Melbourne Stars 172 (Webster 59, Maxwell 30, Sams 4-33, Zaman 3-24) by five wickets
Daniel Sams produced fireworks in the latter stages of both innings to propel Sydney Thunder to a five-wicket BBL win over Melbourne Stars despite a historic all-round effort from Beau Webster.
In a battle between two winless teams, Stars were dismissed for 172 at the Lavington Sports Ground in Albury. They lost wickets on the last four balls of the final over, bowled by Sams, who returned 4 for 33 in his four overs. Sams took a return catch, had another batter caught, and completed a team hat-trick by assisting in a run-out before bowling the last man.
Then, with Thunder needing 23 off as many balls, Sams (22 not out in 13 balls) erased all doubts with a quick cameo, and Nathan McAndrew settled the game with a six over long-on with ten deliveries remaining.
The win moved Thunder to fifth and left Stars bottom - they have won just one of their 11 BBL matches in 2023.
Thunder prevailed despite an excellent all-round performance from Webster, who top-scored with 59 off 44 balls and was also the Stars' most successful bowler with 4 for 29, his best BBL figures. He became the first player in BBL history to score a half-century and take four wickets in the same game.
Despite the all-round heroics from Sams and Webster, slingy Pakistan quick Zaman Khan (3 for 24 in three overs) bowled Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright with beautifully executed yorkers to earn the Player-of-the-Match award.
Webster was the only Stars batter to build on a start after they opted to bat first in front of just over 10,000 spectators.
Captain Maxwell (30 in 26), Tom Rogers (21 in 16) and Cartwright (22 in 11) all looked dangerous but failed to go on.
Thunder looked to be cruising to victory after a punishing opening stand of 78 in 7.2 overs between Alex Hales (40 in 26) and Cameron Bancroft (30 in 20). Hales smashed three sixes in an over off Stars debutant Mark Steketee, and Bancroft struck fours off the first two deliveries of the next over, before Webster dismissed both in the space of three balls.
Webster then had the dangerous Ollie Davies (23 in 18) caught at mid-off after he had cracked two fours and a six earlier in the over.
Alex Ross (17 in 9) fell to spinner Liam Dawson, who then took a great catch to dismiss Jason Sangha (19 in 21) to give Webster his fourth wicket.
Sydney ThunderMelbourne StarsAustraliaStars vs ThunderBig Bash League

Language
English
Win Probability
ST 100%
MSST
100%50%100%MS InningsST Innings

Over 19 • ST 176/5

Thunder won by 5 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Thunder Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
CT Bancroft
caught3020
AD Hales
bowled4026
JJS Sangha
caught1921
O Davies
caught2318
AI Ross
caught179
DR Sams
not out2213
N McAndrew
not out135
Extras(lb 3, nb 6, w 3)
Total176(5 wkts; 18.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Big Bash League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BH43072.344
SS33060.304
PS32052.342
AS31130.175
ST3122-0.158
MR3021-0.631
HH2020-1.114
MS3030-3.031
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved