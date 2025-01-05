Hurricane Tim David blows Strikers away for fourth consecutive win
He smacks an unbeaten 62 off just 28 balls to help Hurricanes hunt down 187
Hurricanes won by 5 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
Over 19 • HH 187/5Hurricanes won by 5 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|stumped
|37
|16
|caught
|27
|18
|stumped
|11
|12
|bowled
|17
|14
|caught
|22
|22
|not out
|62
|28
|not out
|4
|2
|Extras
|(b 4, w 3)
|Total
|187(5 wkts; 18.4 ovs)