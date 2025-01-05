Hurricane Tim David blows Strikers away for fourth consecutive win

Hobart Hurricanes 187 for 5 (David 62*, Owen 37, Boyce 2-23) beat Adelaide Strikers 186 for 5 (Lynn 49, Ross 47, Salamkheil 2-22) by five wickets

A brutal unbeaten 62 from 28 balls from Tim David helped Hobart Hurricanes to a fourth straight win and the second-highest run-chase of the BBL 2024-25

David hit six sixes and three fours as Hurricanes chased down Adelaide Strikers' 186 for 5 with eight deliveries to spare and five wickets in hand at the Bellerive Oval. He hit 40 runs during the power surge in the 14th and 15th overs when the game was on the line.

Strikers' Jamie Overton took most of the punishment and finished with 0 for 54 from three overs after also suffering heavy treatment from opener Mitchell Owen

Owen scored 37 from 16 deliveries, which included three sixes in a row off Overton - one landing on the roof of the members' stand.

David came to the crease at 101 for 4 in the 11th over after Strikers spinners Lloyd Pope and Cameron Boyce (2-23) slowed Hurricanes' chase. David took some time to get going before notching his fastest BBL half-century.

"I'm stoked. It was my turn to put my hand up when they needed me," David said. "I was like two off eight. I was hitting it pretty badly, but thankfully it changed. We knew the pitch was good … just good cricket shots, hit the ball out of the middle of the bat."

Hurricanes, who are gunning for a maiden title, rose to third on the ladder while Strikers remain second last.

It is the first time Hurricanes have won four in a row since 2019 and comes after an impressive 50-run victory over the ladder-leading Sydney Sixers.

"We're building towards a finals crack this year, we're only halfway through, but we're in a good spot so far," David said. "Everyone has contributed so far in our batting order and that's a great place to be."

Earlier, Chris Lynn top scored for the Strikers with 49 from 27 balls after he was struck on the helmet by a 140kmph bouncer from Riley Meredith in the first over.

Lynn, who hit five fours and three sixes, was out in the ninth over, caught in the deep off Waqar Salamkheil trying to clear the rope, leaving the visitors 75 for 3.

Skipper Alex Ross steadied the ship with Ollie Pope, before Overton inflicted damage late with an unbeaten 27 from 18.