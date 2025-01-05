Matches (27)
Hurricanes vs Strikers, 24th Match at Hobart, BBL 2024, Jan 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (N), Hobart, January 05, 2025, Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BR McDermott
10 M • 353 Runs • 58.83 Avg • 142.91 SR
MJ Owen
5 M • 153 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 162.76 SR
J Weatherald
8 M • 253 Runs • 42.17 Avg • 165.35 SR
MW Short
8 M • 228 Runs • 32.57 Avg • 150 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Jordan
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 16.38 SR
NT Ellis
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.82 Econ • 17 SR
L Pope
10 M • 19 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 10.73 SR
J Overton
8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 12.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH
AS
Player
Role
Iain Carlisle 
Bowler
Nikhil Chaudhary 
Bowler
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Patrick Dooley 
Bowler
Jake Doran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Peter Hatzoglou 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Caleb Jewell 
Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Billy Stanlake 
Bowler
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Charlie Wakim 
Top order Batter
Macalister Wright 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days5 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS64190.228
ST54180.309
PS63360.785
HH4316-0.301
BH6235-0.727
MR52340.547
AS6244-0.235
MS6152-0.672
Full Table