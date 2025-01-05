Matches (27)
Hurricanes vs Strikers, 24th Match at Hobart, BBL 2024, Jan 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match (N), Hobart, January 05, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
W
L
W
W
W
Strikers
W
L
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 353 Runs • 58.83 Avg • 142.91 SR
5 M • 153 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 162.76 SR
8 M • 253 Runs • 42.17 Avg • 165.35 SR
8 M • 228 Runs • 32.57 Avg • 150 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 16.38 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.82 Econ • 17 SR
AS10 M • 19 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 10.73 SR
8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 12.42 SR
Squad
HH
AS
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|5 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
