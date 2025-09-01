Matches (11)
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I at Sylhet, BAN vs NL, Sep 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Sylhet, September 01, 2025, Netherlands tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
Today
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Litton Das
10 M • 261 Runs • 29 Avg • 134.53 SR
Tanzid Hasan
9 M • 230 Runs • 28.75 Avg • 135.29 SR
MP O'Dowd
9 M • 333 Runs • 47.57 Avg • 135.36 SR
SA Edwards
10 M • 206 Runs • 29.43 Avg • 124.84 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Taskin Ahmed
4 M • 10 Wkts • 9.03 Econ • 8.7 SR
Shoriful Islam
7 M • 9 Wkts • 8.09 Econ • 15 SR
K Klein
8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 11.57 SR
A Dutt
8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 18.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN
NED
Player
Role
Litton Das † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahedi Hasan 
Allrounder
Mohammad Saifuddin 
Bowling Allrounder
Mustafizur Rahman 
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Nurul Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Saif Hassan 
Allrounder
Shamim Hossain 
Allrounder
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3431
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days1 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
