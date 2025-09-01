Matches (11)
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I at Sylhet, BAN vs NL, Sep 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Sylhet, September 01, 2025, Netherlands tour of Bangladesh
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
W
W
W
L
W
Netherlands
W
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN10 M • 261 Runs • 29 Avg • 134.53 SR
BAN9 M • 230 Runs • 28.75 Avg • 135.29 SR
NED9 M • 333 Runs • 47.57 Avg • 135.36 SR
NED10 M • 206 Runs • 29.43 Avg • 124.84 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN4 M • 10 Wkts • 9.03 Econ • 8.7 SR
BAN7 M • 9 Wkts • 8.09 Econ • 15 SR
NED8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 11.57 SR
NED8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 18.66 SR
Squad
BAN
NED
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3431
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|1 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
