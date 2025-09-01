Seifert hits joint-fastest CPL ton as Kings chase 205 on a canter

St Lucia Kings 206 for 4 (Seifert 125*, David 23) beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 204 for 4 (Shakib 61, Jangoo 56, Shamsi 3-30) by six wickets

Seifert levelled with Andre Russell for the CPL's fastest century as his 53-ball 125* saw Kings overturn their 205-run in 17.5 overs as Falcons slumped to their second consecutive defeat, despite a 26-ball 61 from Shakib Al Hasan

Seifert started the chase in style, flat-batting the first legal delivery of the innings for a six over long-off. Imad Wasim conceded another six, to Johnson Charles, as Kings made their intent clear in the first over.

Charles then welcomed Jayden Seales into the attack with a six before Seifert went 6, 4, 4 against the West Indies quick.

There was some reprieve for the Falcons when Salman Irshad had Charles gloving behind off an attempted scoop but Seifert showed no signs of slowing down.

He swept Shakib for a six over square leg before skying a chance that fell safe between three fielders converging, much to Shakib's angst.

Akeem Auguste hit Irshad for three consecutive fours before Seales took 24 off Shakib, with two sixes and three fours. The 92 runs Kings plundered in the powerplay were the most in the season, and it was the third-best powerplay in CPL history.

Tim Seifert plays a shot during his opening blitz • Getty Images

Usama Mir saw Seifert hit him for a four and a six in his first over, right after the powerplay, but hit back in his next over when he beat Auguste in flight to have him stumped.

Seifert and Roston Chase kept the scoreboard ticking before Irshad took a blinder at short leg off Odean Smith to cut Chase's innings short.

However, in the next over Seifert hit back-to-back sixes off Mir to move to 99 and completed his century with a single off the next ball.

Tim David went 6, 4, 6 off Smith before Seales had him caught at deep midwicket in a wicket maiden amid the chaos.

Seifert, who had scooped Irshad in the over before for four, picked up another boundary off Seales' third over before sealing the win with a mighty six off the final ball.

Seifert finished unbeaten on 125, posting the highest score of the season, going past his compatriot Colin Munro, who is the only other centurion this year. This was also the second-highest score ever in the CPL.

Openers Amir Jangoo and Jewel Andrew took Falcons to 51 for no loss at the end of the powerplay, but Tabraiz Shamsi 's introduction shifted the momentum briefly. He had Andrew skying one off his first ball before drawing a thick edge from Karima Gore and Roston Chase took a good catch at slip to send the in-form batter back for a first-ball duck.

Shakib Al Hasan powered Falcons' innings • CPL

Shakib prevented the hat-trick by sweeping a loosener fine on the leg side before an edge off a reverse-sweep brought him four more next ball.

An 18-ball streak followed without a boundary, but that was ended when Shakib hit back-to-back sixes off Chase to end the tenth over - a slog sweep over midwicket was followed by a wallop down the ground.

Shakib hammered David Wiese for 25 runs, with three consecutive fours followed by two back-to-back sixes, the second of which saw him bring up a 20-ball half-century.

Jangoo lofted Shamsi over long-off the next over before sweeping him fine on the leg side. Shakib's shot of the day was when he pummeled Alzarri Joseph inside out for a one-handed six.

But an offcutter from Delano Potgieter drew a leading edge from Shakib and one over later, Jangoo miscued a reverse-sweep off Shamsi to David at short third for a 43-ball 56.