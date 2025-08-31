That's a mighty six and Seifert finishes the match in style! He raises both arms to the crowd, the man of the moment, Tim Seifert! With the rain drizzling and fans waiting eagerly, Tim Seifert went for the big heave on a length ball on his pads. He connected perfectly with the middle of the bat, sending it soaring over the mid-wicket region!
Falcons vs Kings, 18th Match at Gros Islet, CPL, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result
Kings won by 6 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SLK
|144.86
|125(53)
|141.3
|144.86
|-
|-
|-
|SLK
|91.4
|-
|-
|-
|3/30
|3.67
|91.4
|ABF
|85.29
|61(26)
|78.02
|97.03
|0/32
|0
|- 11.74
|ABF
|49.62
|38(17)
|41.76
|49.62
|-
|-
|-
|SLK
|45
|6(7)
|5.87
|0.07
|1/20
|0.93
|44.93
Alright, that's all from us today, folks. Thank you all for enjoying the match with us! Be sure to join us again tomorrow for another CPL day game. Until then, this is Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of Ranjith and the rest of the ESPNcricinfo team. Goodbye!
With today's win, the St Lucia Kings now have 10 points, putting them right on the heels of the league-leading Trinbago Knight Riders, separated by only a slight margin in Net Run Rate. As for the Falcons, they still have two matches remaining, which are likely must-win games to keep their playoff hopes alive.
David Wiese: "[Home Crowd] First of all, I'd like to thank everybody for coming out and supporting us these last four or five games. It's been amazing, and we appreciate it. I couldn't ask for more from the guys. They've responded in the last three games, and our batting and bowling have been amazing. We always speak about making this a fortress and winning at least four out of our five home games to set us up for the tournament. To come away with three wins and put ourselves in this position for our last three away games is a good sign for us. It was a bit tough out there today. Day games are always difficult, but that's no excuse. I think moving forward, we're going to have to lift our performance a bit, because those little moments in the game could cost us in the future. I thought the score was about par. All the communication we had from the start was that the wicket was going to get better as the day went on, so I felt they possibly got 20 runs too many. The way our batters went, setting up the chase by getting 92 in the Powerplay, it's always going to be an easy chase after that. [Tim Seifert] He's an amazing player and is in such good form at the moment. He's hungry to score more runs and is not giving his wicket away, which is a good thing. He just opens up every single part of the field, and when he's on song like today, it's literally difficult to bowl to him. All credit to him for putting in the work and converting his good starts into big scores."
Imad Wasim: "[Batting Performance] It was very good. We had been lacking in scoring big runs, and today we scored 204. I'll take that any day. The Powerplay was good, although we lost two wickets in a cluster. But still, Shakib came in and played an outstanding innings, and then Fabian Allen did what he does best. It was a good score, and I would take 200 any day. [Fielding mistakes] Fielding wins games. The first ball no-ball doesn't help, as we need to set the tone. Dropped catches and missed chances cost us. When you give these chances to a top-quality player on a good wicket, he'll finish the game. When you drop catches on a good wicket, it's slightly tough for the bowler, but still, Tim Seifert played an outstanding innings, and all credit goes to him."
Player of the Match, Tim Seifert: "This rain is lovely, actually; I could stay out here all day. It was a great win that puts us in a good position in the points table, which is the main thing. I'm just trying to take every game as it comes. All the wickets are a bit different here in the CPL, and this is probably one of the better ones to bat on. So I'm just making the most of it. It's pretty obvious: Johnson Charles at the top is trying to get us off to a good start and put the opposition under pressure, which makes the middle stage a little bit easier. That way, if we do lose a couple of wickets, we're still ahead of the game. I don't think we're going to do that every game, but at least our momentum and consistency are there. [Celebration] We had a street party the other day for the promo, and apparently, there's a little hop dance that's a thing in the Caribbean. So when you're in the Caribbean, you might as well do it!"
2:32 pm Phew! What a run fest and what a match! The Kings have done it again, completing their highest-ever run chase and becoming the first team to chase down a 200+ target three times in CPL history, twice in this season! The Kings started exactly how they had wanted, with a flurry of boundaries. Tim Seifert went full berserk inside the Powerplay, smashing 23 runs in the second over. After Salman Irshad dismissed Johnson Charles in the third, Seifert was dropped on 30. Despite three fielders converging, none of them was fully committed to the catch, a moment that turned out to be very costly. Seifert punished them, smashing 24 runs off Shakib's over at the end of the Powerplay to bring up the fastest fifty in this edition of the CPL off just 18 balls. The Kings ended the Powerplay with a record-breaking 92 runs, their highest and the overall third highest in CPL history. From there, it was all about Seifert and his El Dorado celebrations. He reached a hundred off just 40 deliveries, equalling Andre Russell's record for the fastest century in CPL history. It was his first hundred in the CPL and his fourth overall in T20 cricket. Seifert remained unbeaten on a blistering 125, the second-highest individual score in CPL history, and finished the game in style. The St Lucia Kings go for a lap of honor, clapping and showing their appreciation for the fans who stayed in the stands despite the rain and heat throughout the match.
St Lucia Kings won by 6 wickets
short pitched ball pulls away towards wide of long on
A slight drizzle is happening out there; umbrellas are up in the stands now.
Clears the infield! Hard length ball pace off delivery outside off, hangs back and lofts it over Odean Smith at mid-off, tries to chase it down but the ball wins the race.
Slower bouncer on the pads, shimmies down the track and whips it away to deep square leg for a single
Drills it away! Short pitched ball on the leg stump channel, quick use of the feet, makes room outside leg and drags it down through square leg
pace off delivery wide outside off, shuffles across and reaches for it, swats it down for a single
change of pace delivery on the stumps, taps it gently back to the bowler
back of a length ball down the leg, glanced away off the hips to widish deep backward square leg
a tad fuller length ball steers it square of the wicket to the sweeper fielder
full toss ball pitching outside the offside guideline
full and straight delivery, clears the front leg and whacks it down the track to long off
slower bouncer ball gets on top of the bouncer and smacks it wide of midwicket for a couple of runs
Slower bouncer delivery wide outside off, Potgieter waits and waits inside the crease, extends his arms and chops it with the under-edge onto the ground. Wicket maiden over!
Dot balls piling up, wild swing and a miss from Potgieter, he seems to be going nowhere near the line of the ball!
short of a length ball shaping away outside off, swing and a miss
three-quarter length ball slaps it hard to backward point
Delano Potgieter in at number 6
Tim David has holed out at deep midwicket! Banged in short-pitched ball off-cutter and David plays the swivel pull shot, swings it away to the left of the midwicket fielder. The substitute fielder Shamar Springer comes around and dives in, takes a spectacular running low catch and holds on to it. Tim David asks the on-field umpire to check whether the ball hits the ground when Springer slides on, replay confirms his fingers were wrapped around the ball.
Slower bouncer down the leg, swings it away and does not get quite hold of it, under edged to the keeper
Here's Seales
slower ball right in the slog, Seifert clears his front leg and massive heave off the bat, inside edged onto the pads
full and straight in the block-hole, shovels it away straight of long on, calls for the second run and scampers across with ease.
1W
1W
1W
1W
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Toss
|St Lucia Kings, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|31 August 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|St Lucia Kings 2, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 0
Over 18 • SLK 206/4Kings won by 6 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|125
|53
|caught
|17
|9
|stumped
|19
|15
|caught
|11
|10
|caught
|23
|16
|not out
|6
|7
|Extras
|(nb 3, w 2)
|Total
|206(4 wkts; 17.5 ovs)