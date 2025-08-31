Matches (11)
Falcons vs Kings, 18th Match at Gros Islet, CPL, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
18th Match, Gros Islet, August 31, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons FlagAntigua and Barbuda Falcons

#3

204/4
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings

#2

(17.5/20 ov, T:205) 206/4

Kings won by 6 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
125* (53)
tim-seifert
Cricinfo's MVP
144.86 ptsImpact List
tim-seifert
Match centre 
Scores: Ranjith P | Comms: Rashad Mahbub
Scorecard summary
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 204/4(20 overs)
Shakib Al Hasan
61 (26)
Tabraiz Shamsi
3/30 (4)
Amir Jangoo
56 (43)
Delano Potgieter
1/20 (3)
St Lucia Kings 206/4(17.5 overs)
Tim Seifert
125* (53)
Usama Mir
1/39 (4)
Tim David
23 (16)
Salman Irshad
1/40 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Tim Seifert
SLK144.86125(53)141.3144.86---
Tabraiz Shamsi
SLK91.4---3/303.6791.4
Shakib Al Hasan
ABF85.2961(26)78.0297.030/320- 11.74
Fabian Allen
ABF49.6238(17)41.7649.62---
Delano Potgieter
SLK456(7)5.870.071/200.9344.93
Alright, that's all from us today, folks. Thank you all for enjoying the match with us! Be sure to join us again tomorrow for another CPL day game. Until then, this is Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of Ranjith and the rest of the ESPNcricinfo team. Goodbye!

With today's win, the St Lucia Kings now have 10 points, putting them right on the heels of the league-leading Trinbago Knight Riders, separated by only a slight margin in Net Run Rate. As for the Falcons, they still have two matches remaining, which are likely must-win games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

David Wiese: "[Home Crowd] First of all, I'd like to thank everybody for coming out and supporting us these last four or five games. It's been amazing, and we appreciate it. I couldn't ask for more from the guys. They've responded in the last three games, and our batting and bowling have been amazing. We always speak about making this a fortress and winning at least four out of our five home games to set us up for the tournament. To come away with three wins and put ourselves in this position for our last three away games is a good sign for us. It was a bit tough out there today. Day games are always difficult, but that's no excuse. I think moving forward, we're going to have to lift our performance a bit, because those little moments in the game could cost us in the future. I thought the score was about par. All the communication we had from the start was that the wicket was going to get better as the day went on, so I felt they possibly got 20 runs too many. The way our batters went, setting up the chase by getting 92 in the Powerplay, it's always going to be an easy chase after that. [Tim Seifert] He's an amazing player and is in such good form at the moment. He's hungry to score more runs and is not giving his wicket away, which is a good thing. He just opens up every single part of the field, and when he's on song like today, it's literally difficult to bowl to him. All credit to him for putting in the work and converting his good starts into big scores."

Imad Wasim: "[Batting Performance] It was very good. We had been lacking in scoring big runs, and today we scored 204. I'll take that any day. The Powerplay was good, although we lost two wickets in a cluster. But still, Shakib came in and played an outstanding innings, and then Fabian Allen did what he does best. It was a good score, and I would take 200 any day. [Fielding mistakes] Fielding wins games. The first ball no-ball doesn't help, as we need to set the tone. Dropped catches and missed chances cost us. When you give these chances to a top-quality player on a good wicket, he'll finish the game. When you drop catches on a good wicket, it's slightly tough for the bowler, but still, Tim Seifert played an outstanding innings, and all credit goes to him."

Player of the Match, Tim Seifert: "This rain is lovely, actually; I could stay out here all day. It was a great win that puts us in a good position in the points table, which is the main thing. I'm just trying to take every game as it comes. All the wickets are a bit different here in the CPL, and this is probably one of the better ones to bat on. So I'm just making the most of it. It's pretty obvious: Johnson Charles at the top is trying to get us off to a good start and put the opposition under pressure, which makes the middle stage a little bit easier. That way, if we do lose a couple of wickets, we're still ahead of the game. I don't think we're going to do that every game, but at least our momentum and consistency are there. [Celebration] We had a street party the other day for the promo, and apparently, there's a little hop dance that's a thing in the Caribbean. So when you're in the Caribbean, you might as well do it!"

2:32 pm Phew! What a run fest and what a match! The Kings have done it again, completing their highest-ever run chase and becoming the first team to chase down a 200+ target three times in CPL history, twice in this season! The Kings started exactly how they had wanted, with a flurry of boundaries. Tim Seifert went full berserk inside the Powerplay, smashing 23 runs in the second over. After Salman Irshad dismissed Johnson Charles in the third, Seifert was dropped on 30. Despite three fielders converging, none of them was fully committed to the catch, a moment that turned out to be very costly. Seifert punished them, smashing 24 runs off Shakib's over at the end of the Powerplay to bring up the fastest fifty in this edition of the CPL off just 18 balls. The Kings ended the Powerplay with a record-breaking 92 runs, their highest and the overall third highest in CPL history. From there, it was all about Seifert and his El Dorado celebrations. He reached a hundred off just 40 deliveries, equalling Andre Russell's record for the fastest century in CPL history. It was his first hundred in the CPL and his fourth overall in T20 cricket. Seifert remained unbeaten on a blistering 125, the second-highest individual score in CPL history, and finished the game in style. The St Lucia Kings go for a lap of honor, clapping and showing their appreciation for the fans who stayed in the stands despite the rain and heat throughout the match.

St Lucia Kings won by 6 wickets

17.5
6
Seales to Seifert, SIX runs

That's a mighty six and Seifert finishes the match in style! He raises both arms to the crowd, the man of the moment, Tim Seifert! With the rain drizzling and fans waiting eagerly, Tim Seifert went for the big heave on a length ball on his pads. He connected perfectly with the middle of the bat, sending it soaring over the mid-wicket region!

17.4
1
Seales to Potgieter, 1 run

short pitched ball pulls away towards wide of long on

A slight drizzle is happening out there; umbrellas are up in the stands now.

17.3
4
Seales to Potgieter, FOUR runs

Clears the infield! Hard length ball pace off delivery outside off, hangs back and lofts it over Odean Smith at mid-off, tries to chase it down but the ball wins the race.

17.2
1
Seales to Seifert, 1 run

Slower bouncer on the pads, shimmies down the track and whips it away to deep square leg for a single

17.1
4
Seales to Seifert, FOUR runs

Drills it away! Short pitched ball on the leg stump channel, quick use of the feet, makes room outside leg and drags it down through square leg

end of over 178 runs
SLK: 190/4CRR: 11.17 RRR: 5.00 • Need 15 from 18b
Tim Seifert114 (50b 9x4 8x6)
Delano Potgieter1 (5b)
Salman Irshad 4-0-40-1
Jayden Seales 2-1-23-1
16.6
1
Salman Irshad to Seifert, 1 run

pace off delivery wide outside off, shuffles across and reaches for it, swats it down for a single

16.5
Salman Irshad to Seifert, no run

change of pace delivery on the stumps, taps it gently back to the bowler

16.4
2
Salman Irshad to Seifert, 2 runs

back of a length ball down the leg, glanced away off the hips to widish deep backward square leg

16.3
1
Salman Irshad to Potgieter, 1 run

a tad fuller length ball steers it square of the wicket to the sweeper fielder

16.3
1w
Salman Irshad to Potgieter, 1 wide

full toss ball pitching outside the offside guideline

16.2
1
Salman Irshad to Seifert, 1 run

full and straight delivery, clears the front leg and whacks it down the track to long off

16.1
2
Salman Irshad to Seifert, 2 runs

slower bouncer ball gets on top of the bouncer and smacks it wide of midwicket for a couple of runs

end of over 16Wicket maiden
SLK: 182/4CRR: 11.37 RRR: 5.75 • Need 23 from 24b
Delano Potgieter0 (4b)
Tim Seifert108 (45b 9x4 8x6)
Jayden Seales 2-1-23-1
Salman Irshad 3-0-32-1
15.6
Seales to Potgieter, no run

Slower bouncer delivery wide outside off, Potgieter waits and waits inside the crease, extends his arms and chops it with the under-edge onto the ground. Wicket maiden over!

15.5
Seales to Potgieter, no run

Dot balls piling up, wild swing and a miss from Potgieter, he seems to be going nowhere near the line of the ball!

15.4
Seales to Potgieter, no run

short of a length ball shaping away outside off, swing and a miss

15.3
Seales to Potgieter, no run

three-quarter length ball slaps it hard to backward point

Delano Potgieter in at number 6

15.2
W
Seales to David, OUT

Tim David has holed out at deep midwicket! Banged in short-pitched ball off-cutter and David plays the swivel pull shot, swings it away to the left of the midwicket fielder. The substitute fielder Shamar Springer comes around and dives in, takes a spectacular running low catch and holds on to it. Tim David asks the on-field umpire to check whether the ball hits the ground when Springer slides on, replay confirms his fingers were wrapped around the ball.

Tim David c sub (SK Springer) b Seales 23 (16b 1x4 2x6 21m) SR: 143.75
15.1
Seales to David, no run

Slower bouncer down the leg, swings it away and does not get quite hold of it, under edged to the keeper

Here's Seales

end of over 1510 runs
SLK: 182/3CRR: 12.13 RRR: 4.60 • Need 23 from 30b
Tim Seifert108 (45b 9x4 8x6)
Tim David23 (14b 1x4 2x6)
Salman Irshad 3-0-32-1
Odean Smith 2-0-25-1
14.6
Salman Irshad to Seifert, no run

slower ball right in the slog, Seifert clears his front leg and massive heave off the bat, inside edged onto the pads

14.5
2
Salman Irshad to Seifert, 2 runs

full and straight in the block-hole, shovels it away straight of long on, calls for the second run and scampers across with ease.

Best performances - batters
TL Seifert
125 runs (53)
10 fours9 sixes
Productive shot
slog sweep
19 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
85%
Shakib Al Hasan
61 runs (26)
5 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
14 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
69%
Best performances - bowlers
T Shamsi
O
4
M
0
R
30
W
3
ECO
7.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
D Potgieter
O
3
M
0
R
20
W
1
ECO
6.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
TossSt Lucia Kings, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Kings
Tim Seifert
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days31 August 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Gregory BrathwaiteDRS
West Indies
Ryan BanwarieDRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Deighton Butler
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Christopher Taylor
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
PointsSt Lucia Kings 2, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 0
Language
English
Win Probability
SLK 100%
ABFSLK
100%50%100%ABF InningsSLK Innings

Over 18 • SLK 206/4

Kings won by 6 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
Kings Innings
Player NameRB
TL Seifert
not out12553
J Charles
caught179
AWJ Auguste
stumped1915
RL Chase
caught1110
TH David
caught2316
D Potgieter
not out67
Extras(nb 3, w 2)
Total206(4 wkts; 17.5 ovs)
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
TKR651100.776
SLK741100.628
ABF8347-1.075
GAW42240.791
STKNP7254-0.117
BR4031-0.599
Full Table