David Wiese: "[Home Crowd] First of all, I'd like to thank everybody for coming out and supporting us these last four or five games. It's been amazing, and we appreciate it. I couldn't ask for more from the guys. They've responded in the last three games, and our batting and bowling have been amazing. We always speak about making this a fortress and winning at least four out of our five home games to set us up for the tournament. To come away with three wins and put ourselves in this position for our last three away games is a good sign for us. It was a bit tough out there today. Day games are always difficult, but that's no excuse. I think moving forward, we're going to have to lift our performance a bit, because those little moments in the game could cost us in the future. I thought the score was about par. All the communication we had from the start was that the wicket was going to get better as the day went on, so I felt they possibly got 20 runs too many. The way our batters went, setting up the chase by getting 92 in the Powerplay, it's always going to be an easy chase after that. [Tim Seifert] He's an amazing player and is in such good form at the moment. He's hungry to score more runs and is not giving his wicket away, which is a good thing. He just opens up every single part of the field, and when he's on song like today, it's literally difficult to bowl to him. All credit to him for putting in the work and converting his good starts into big scores."