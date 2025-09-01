Matches (11)
Trinbago vs Patriots, 19th Match at Tarouba, CPL, Sep 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Tarouba, September 01, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots FlagSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Trinbago Knight RidersTrinbago Knight Riders
6510100.776
5
St Kitts and Nevis PatriotsSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
72504-0.117
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
10 M • 374 Runs • 53.43 Avg • 150.8 SR
C Munro
6 M • 335 Runs • 55.83 Avg • 177.24 SR
ADS Fletcher
10 M • 363 Runs • 36.3 Avg • 138.54 SR
KR Mayers
10 M • 218 Runs • 21.8 Avg • 143.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AJ Hosein
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 18 SR
Mohammad Amir
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 16 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.16 Econ • 16.9 SR
JO Holder
8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.6 Econ • 18.75 SR
Squad
TKR
STKNP
Player
Role
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Darren Bravo 
Top order Batter
Yannic Cariah 
Bowler
Keacy Carty 
Batter
McKenny Clarke 
Bowler
Joshua Da Silva 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Usman Tariq 
Bowler
