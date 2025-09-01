Matches (11)
Trinbago vs Patriots, 19th Match at Tarouba, CPL, Sep 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, Tarouba, September 01, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
Last five matches
Trinbago
L
W
W
W
W
Patriots
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 20:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TKR10 M • 374 Runs • 53.43 Avg • 150.8 SR
TKR6 M • 335 Runs • 55.83 Avg • 177.24 SR
STKNP10 M • 363 Runs • 36.3 Avg • 138.54 SR
STKNP10 M • 218 Runs • 21.8 Avg • 143.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TKR9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 18 SR
TKR6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 16 SR
STKNP8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.16 Econ • 16.9 SR
STKNP8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.6 Econ • 18.75 SR
Squad
TKR
STKNP
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|1 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
