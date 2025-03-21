Matches (7)
IPL (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Canada in Namibia (1)
National T20 (4)

Namibia vs Canada, 3rd T20I at Windhoek, Mar 21 2025 - Match Result

ABANDONED
3rd T20I, Windhoek, March 21, 2025, Canada tour of Namibia
PrevNext

Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Summary
What will be the toss result?
NAM Win & Bat
44%
CAN Win & Bat
27%
NAM Win & Bowl
16%
CAN Win & Bowl
13%
1.1K votes
Match details
Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Series resultNamibia led the 5-match series 1-0
Match numberT20I no. 003124a
Match days21 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Namibia
Andrew Louw
Namibia
Claus Schumacher
Reserve Umpire
Namibia
Ewoud Lassen
Match Referee
South Africa
Shaid Wadvalla
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question