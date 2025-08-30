Munro and Pooran power Knight Riders to the top of the table

Trinbago Knight Riders 179 for 2 (Munro 67, Pooran 65*, Warrican 1-24) beat Barbados Royals 178 for 6 (Rutherford 45, Alleyne 41, Powell 31, Russel 3-37, Amir 2-35) by seven wickets

The foundation of the chase was laid early, as Munro and Alex Hales added 55 for the opening wicket inside the powerplay. Munro, who was the early aggressor, raced to his half-century off just 30 balls. Even after Hales fell for a 14-ball 19, off the final delivery of the sixth over, the momentum remained firmly with Knight Riders.

Pooran started off in a brutal fashion, launching an attack against both pace and spin. His unbeaten 65 came at a brisk pace, studded with boundaries and calculated risks towards the end of the chase. The highlight was him hammering Rovman Powell for three consecutive sixes in the tenth over.

Royals briefly kept Knight Riders quiet, conceding just 20 runs between overs 10 and 14, but it didn't shift the momentum.

Pooran and Munro added 93 for the second wicket, off just 54 balls, before the latter was run out in the 15th over. But by then, the equation was down to a run-a-ball 30 and Kieron Pollard ensured there were no hiccups, smashing two sixes and a four in his nine-ball stay. The winning runs came in the 18th over, sealing a dominant performance.

Earlier, Royals posted 178 for 6, a total that looked competitive at the halfway mark but ultimately proved well below par. They began cautiously after losing Quinton de Kock early but were steadied by a 56-run stand between Brandon King and Kadeem Alleyne . King chipped in with a 23-ball 29 while Alleyne made 41 off 37.

Sherfane Rutherford top-scored for Barbados Royals with 45 off 22 balls • CPL T20 via Getty Images

Once King fell, Sherfane Rutherford 's late surge - 45 off 22 - offered Royals some hope. He began with a four off his second ball against Andre Russell , and then took McKenny Clarke for a four and a six in the following over. He smashed two more sixes, off Mohammad Amir in the 16th over, before the fast bowler dismissed Alleyne.

From 105 for 2 at the end of 14 overs, Royals accelerated with 73 runs in the final six overs. Captain Powell was particularly merciless against Ali Khan as he scored 23 runs off him in the 18th over, which included three sixes and a four.

Russell and Amir were the standout bowlers for Knight Riders. Russell picked up 3 for 37 while Amir's 2 for 35 ensured control through the middle and death overs.