Middlesex hopes rest on Sam Robson after Lancashire enjoy best of first day
Tom Bailey took 3 for 24, Will Williams and Luke Wood picked up two wickets each with Robson not out 56
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|11
|not out
|56
|173
|bowled
|1
|7
|caught
|4
|33
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|1
|6
|bowled
|41
|50
|caught
|14
|44
|caught
|4
|15
|not out
|2
|10
|Extras
|(lb 5, nb 4)
|Total
|132(8 wkts; 58 ovs)