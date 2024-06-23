Matches (13)
T20 World Cup (2)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)

Durham vs Essex, 36th Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
36th Match, Chelmsford, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division One
Durham FlagDurham
587 & 184/8d
Essex FlagEssex
(T:433) 339 & 208/2

Match drawn

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Durham 587/10(122 overs)
1st INNINGS
Ollie Robinson
198 (209)
Simon Harmer
4/188 (45)
Alex Lees
113 (220)
Matt Critchley
4/158 (26)
Essex 339/10(99 overs)
1st INNINGS
Paul Walter
134 (181)
Matthew Potts
4/71 (21)
Matt Critchley
53 (131)
Peter Siddle
3/45 (17)
Durham 184/8(52 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Scott Borthwick
71 (146)
Simon Harmer
4/75 (21)
Bas de Leede
31 (54)
Jamie Porter
3/18 (10)
Essex 208/2(85 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Dean Elgar
120* (232)
Matthew Potts
2/38 (19)
Tom Westley
63* (229)
Peter Siddle
0/10 (7)
View full scorecard
end of over 851 run
ESSEX: 208/2CRR: 2.44 
Tom Westley63 (229b 7x4)
Dean Elgar120 (232b 13x4)
Ben Raine 10-0-23-0
Matthew Potts 19-6-38-2
84.6
Raine to Westley, no run
84.5
Raine to Westley, no run
84.4
Raine to Westley, no run
84.3
Raine to Westley, no run
84.2
1
Raine to Elgar, 1 run
84.1
Raine to Elgar, no run
end of over 843 runs
ESSEX: 207/2CRR: 2.46 
Tom Westley63 (225b 7x4)
Dean Elgar119 (230b 13x4)
Matthew Potts 19-6-38-2
Ben Raine 9-0-22-0
83.6
Potts to Westley, no run
83.5
1
Potts to Elgar, 1 run
83.4
1
Potts to Westley, 1 run
83.3
1
Potts to Elgar, 1 run
83.2
Potts to Elgar, no run
83.1
Potts to Elgar, no run
end of over 836 runs
ESSEX: 204/2CRR: 2.45 
Tom Westley62 (223b 7x4)
Dean Elgar117 (226b 13x4)
Ben Raine 9-0-22-0
Matthew Potts 18-6-35-2
82.6
Raine to Westley, no run
82.5
4
Raine to Westley, FOUR runs
82.4
Raine to Westley, no run
82.3
1
Raine to Elgar, 1 run
82.2
1
Raine to Westley, 1 run
82.1
Raine to Westley, no run
end of over 821 run
ESSEX: 198/2CRR: 2.41 
Tom Westley57 (218b 6x4)
Dean Elgar116 (225b 13x4)
Matthew Potts 18-6-35-2
Ben Raine 8-0-16-0
81.6
1
Potts to Westley, 1 run
81.5
Potts to Westley, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
TossDurham, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Martin Saggers
England
Paul Pollard
Match Referee
England
Simon Hinks
PointsDurham 16, Essex 12
Essex Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
NLJ Browne
caught628
D Elgar
not out120232
JA Porter
bowled325
T Westley
not out63229
Extras(b 4, lb 4, nb 8)
Total208(2 wkts; 85 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR8512137
ESSEX8413125
SOM8215114
DURH821499
HANTS821497
NOTTS812592
WARKS802689
LANCS823387
WORCS803572
KENT814362
Full Table