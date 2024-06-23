Matches (13)
Durham vs Essex, 36th Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
36th Match, Chelmsford, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division One
What will be the toss result?
ESSEX Win & Bat
54%
DURH Win & Bat
18%
ESSEX Win & Bowl
16%
DURH Win & Bowl
12%
Scorecard summary
Durham • 587/10(122 overs)1st INNINGS
198 (209)
4/188 (45)
113 (220)
4/158 (26)
Essex • 339/10(99 overs)1st INNINGS
134 (181)
4/71 (21)
53 (131)
3/45 (17)
Durham • 184/8(52 overs)2nd INNINGS
71 (146)
4/75 (21)
31 (54)
3/18 (10)
Essex • 208/2(85 overs)2nd INNINGS
120* (232)
2/38 (19)
63* (229)
0/10 (7)
end of over 851 run
ESSEX: 208/2CRR: 2.44
Tom Westley63 (229b 7x4)
Dean Elgar120 (232b 13x4)
Ben Raine 10-0-23-0
Matthew Potts 19-6-38-2
84.6
•
Raine to Westley, no run
84.5
•
Raine to Westley, no run
84.4
•
Raine to Westley, no run
84.3
•
Raine to Westley, no run
84.2
1
Raine to Elgar, 1 run
84.1
•
Raine to Elgar, no run
end of over 843 runs
ESSEX: 207/2CRR: 2.46
Tom Westley63 (225b 7x4)
Dean Elgar119 (230b 13x4)
Matthew Potts 19-6-38-2
Ben Raine 9-0-22-0
83.6
•
Potts to Westley, no run
83.5
1
Potts to Elgar, 1 run
83.4
1
Potts to Westley, 1 run
83.3
1
Potts to Elgar, 1 run
83.2
•
Potts to Elgar, no run
83.1
•
Potts to Elgar, no run
end of over 836 runs
ESSEX: 204/2CRR: 2.45
Tom Westley62 (223b 7x4)
Dean Elgar117 (226b 13x4)
Ben Raine 9-0-22-0
Matthew Potts 18-6-35-2
82.6
•
Raine to Westley, no run
82.5
4
Raine to Westley, FOUR runs
82.4
•
Raine to Westley, no run
82.3
1
Raine to Elgar, 1 run
82.2
1
Raine to Westley, 1 run
82.1
•
Raine to Westley, no run
end of over 821 run
ESSEX: 198/2CRR: 2.41
Tom Westley57 (218b 6x4)
Dean Elgar116 (225b 13x4)
Matthew Potts 18-6-35-2
Ben Raine 8-0-16-0
81.6
1
Potts to Westley, 1 run
81.5
•
Potts to Westley, no run
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Toss
|Durham, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Durham 16, Essex 12
Match Coverage
Dean Elgar drops anchor to keep Essex in touch with leaders Surrey
Championship challengers keep the deficit to 12 points ahead of crucial meeting next week
Potts drives Durham to overshadow Pepper's landmark
Essex wicketkeeper claims share of county record but hosts face difficult final day
Essex middle order fights back after Ollie Robinson's 198
Unbeaten stand of 129 between Paul Walter and Matt Critchley keeps hosts afloat following Durham's 587
Essex Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|6
|28
|not out
|120
|232
|bowled
|3
|25
|not out
|63
|229
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 4, nb 8)
|Total
|208(2 wkts; 85 ovs)
<1 / 3>