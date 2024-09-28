Lancashire relegated with day to spare as rivals do enough

Worcestershire 180 (Waite 60, van Beek 48, Phillip 5-65, Bailey 3-22) and 0 for 0 lead Lancashire 177 (Waite 3-38) by three runs

Lancashire's relegation from Division One of the Vitality County Championship was confirmed on the third day of their final match of the 2024 campaign against Worcestershire at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

After bowling out the home side for 180, Lancashire were themselves then dismissed for 177 in 55.1 overs.

Their fate was sealed as relegation rivals Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire picked up sufficient points from their meeting at Trent Bridge to both guarantee their own safety.

Lancashire's fall from grace has been rapid after finishing runners-up in 2022, when they came so close to winning the title, and then fourth 12 months ago.

The make-up of their side has altered from two years ago with players leaving, call-ups to franchise cricket and injuries.

The Red Rose county have suffered four innings defeats in a season for the first time in their history, including three in succession.

It was their fourth relegation from the top flight since last winning the title in 2011 - in 2012, 2014, 2018 and now 2024.

Worcestershire had already guaranteed their own safety with a game to spare and now have their sights on trying to secure a top six finish.

They resumed on 119 for 7 and Matthew Waite completed an excellent half-century off just 37 balls with four sixes and two fours.

He was given staunch support by Logan van Beek during a free-flowing partnership of 84 from 15 overs.

Waite (60) eventually fell to Anderson Phillip when he went for a pull through midwicket but gloved the ball to Keaton Jennings at second slip.

Joe Leach, in his final match before retiring, received a standing ovation from supporters on his way to the wicket but made only two before he was bowled off the inside edge to give Phillip his fifth wicket.

Van Beek and Jack Home added 26 useful runs for the final wicket before the former on 48 from 70 balls chopped on to George Balderson

Phillip finished with figures of 13-2-65-5 and Tom Bailey 15-5-22-3.

Lancashire were left 35 minutes batting before lunch and they suffered an early setback.

Skipper Jennings drove at a widish delivery from Waite and the ball flew to Rob Jones who held onto a head high chance at second slip.

Josh Bohannon had an escape in the same over before he had scored when Waite failed to hold onto a sharp one-handed return catch away to his right

But there was another breakthrough when Harry Singh pushed forward to Leach and was caught behind.

The wickets continued to tumble after lunch when Bohannon attempted to work Leach to leg and was lbw.

It became 30 for 4 when Rocky Flintoff attempted a straight drive and was also leg before.

Keeper Matty Hurst and George Bell tried to repair the damage and added 43.

But Hurst gave his wicket away when he tamely clipped Waite to Home at mid wicket.

Home came into the attack and accounted for Luke Wells (38) who lost his middle stump working to leg.

Waite picked up a third scalp when George Bell missed a straight ball and was lbw.

Ethan Brookes added to Lancashire's woes in his first over after tea as Bailey became another lbw victim to a delivery which cut back.

Determined resistance came from Phillip and Balderson who added 56 for the ninth wicket.

But the innings was wrapped up with Balderson (38) caught low down by Waite at mid-on off Brookes and then Phillip (30) was collected at cover by Brookes off van Beek.