Haseeb Hameed makes hay after Worcestershire skittled for 80

The Notts skipper's crisp 100 came after Worcestershire were bowled out in 31.1 overs at New Road

Nottinghamshire 234 for 3 (Hameed 100, Clarke 73, Smith 2-31) lead Worcestershire 80 (Fletcher 3-18, Pennington 3-25) by 154 runs

Nottinghamshire skipper, century-maker and long-time Manchester United fan Haseeb Hameed had an all-round day to remember as Worcestershire were outplayed on an unhappy return to action at Visit Worcestershire New Road in their Vitality County Championship encounter.

Worcestershire, back at their headquarters after flooding led to the first two games with Durham and Somerset being moved to Kidderminster, were bowled out in just 31.1 overs. A combination of a bowler-friendly wicket, a probing performance from the four-pronged seam attack and one or two undistinguished strokes enabled Nottingham to seize the initiative with the ball.

Then Hameed heard of the Red Devils triumph over Manchester City in the FA Cup final before pressing home Nottinghamshire's advantage with Joe Clarke during the evening session during a partnership of 147. Hameed reached three figures shortly before the close from 214 balls with nine fours before he was dismissed shortly before the close to leave Clarke unbeaten on 73.

But Worcestershire were left to rue dropping Hameed on 36 and Clarke before he had scored, the latter off Nathan Smith who was the pick of the home attack, just as they threatened to keep Nottinghamshire's advantage in check at what would have been 90-4 had the chances been taken.

Groundstaff worked through the night to ensure play could get underway on time after yesterday's wash-out. Both teams and staff lined up for a minute's applause before the start of play in honour of Worcestershire spinner, Josh Baker, who passed away aged 20 three weeks ago.

Worcestershire opener, Ed Pollock, came in for his first appearance of the season in place of Kashif Ali who was taking a break from the game. Nottinghamshire pace bowler Luke Fletcher was recalled in place of Olly Stone - and was soon making his mark after Hameed won the toss and chose to bat on a green pitch.

His former Trent Bridge colleague Jake Libby fell to a stunning low catch at second slip by Calvin Harrison away to his left. Dillon Pennington, on his first return to New Road since leaving Worcestershire last summer, then knocked out Pollock's middle stump after he pushed forward.

Harrison held onto another smart catch at slip to account for Gareth Roderick off Fletcher who then had Rob Jones, after he went for an expansive drive, caught by Tom Moores who had replaced Joe Clarke behind the stumps. The procession of wickets continued with Lyndon James' angled in delivery trapping Worcestershire Club captain Brett D'Oliveira lbw.

Fletcher was rested after a spell of 9-5-18-3 but there was no let-up for the home side. Matthew Waite flicked at James and was taken by Moores diving to his left at full stretch, and Adam Hose went to pull Pennington and top-edged a return catch.

Nathan Smith came down the wicket to Paterson and was lbw and the same bowler had Joe Leach pouched at backward drive. Adam Finch showed some defiance in striking Pennington for six over mid wicket before caught behind off his ex-team-mate.

When Nottinghamshire batted, openers Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater looked comfortable and scored freely as the 50 came up in the 17th over. There were few alarms for the duo although Hameed on 26 edged left armer Ben Gibbon just short of second slip.

But a breakthrough finally came with Nottinghamshire just three runs in arrears when Slater on 41 pulled Smith straight to Gibbon at fine leg. There was more joy for Smith when Will Young tried to get his bat out of a way of a delivery but only deflected the ball onto his stumps.

Smith should have had a third wicket in three overs but Roderick dropped Joe Clarke before he had scored - a rare let-off by the consistent keeper. Hameed also had an escape on 36 at first slip immediately after tea off Finch before going onto complete a 50 from 110 balls.