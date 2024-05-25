Worcestershire's New Road return struck by another washed-out day

No play possible on days one and three with hosts on the ropes after 80 all out

More damp weather at New Road left parts of the ground saturated • Getty Images

Nottinghamshire 234 for 3 (Hameed 100, Clarke 73*, Smith 2-31) lead Worcestershire 80 (Fletcher 3-18, Pennington 3-25) by 154 runs

Nottinghamshire batter Joe Clarke's hopes of celebrating his 28th birthday with a century were frustrated by the weather on day three of the Vitality County Championship encounter with Worcestershire at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

Former Worcestershire player Clarke was unbeaten on 73 overnight with Nottinghamshire 234 for three - a lead of 154.

But heavy overnight rain left parts of the ground saturated and umpires Nigel Llong and Suri Shanmugam ruled out any play before lunch.

A further inspection was planned for 3pm but another significant downpour as they were out in the middle ended hopes of play.

Nottinghamshire now have to decide whether to play for batting bonus points if and when play gets underway on day four or to push for victory.