Stumps (No play Sunday due to rain)
35th Match, Worcester, May 24 - 27, 2024, County Championship Division One
Day 3 - Notts lead by 154 runs.

Current RR: 3.25
Worcestershire's New Road return struck by another washed-out day

No play possible on days one and three with hosts on the ropes after 80 all out

ECB Reporters Network
25-May-2024 • 21 hrs ago
A summer downpour forced the game into a reserve day, The Blaze vs Southern Vipers, Charlotte Edwards Cup final, New Road, June 10, 2023

More damp weather at New Road left parts of the ground saturated  •  Getty Images

Nottinghamshire 234 for 3 (Hameed 100, Clarke 73*, Smith 2-31) lead Worcestershire 80 (Fletcher 3-18, Pennington 3-25) by 154 runs
Nottinghamshire batter Joe Clarke's hopes of celebrating his 28th birthday with a century were frustrated by the weather on day three of the Vitality County Championship encounter with Worcestershire at Visit Worcestershire New Road.
Former Worcestershire player Clarke was unbeaten on 73 overnight with Nottinghamshire 234 for three - a lead of 154.
But heavy overnight rain left parts of the ground saturated and umpires Nigel Llong and Suri Shanmugam ruled out any play before lunch.
A further inspection was planned for 3pm but another significant downpour as they were out in the middle ended hopes of play.
Nottinghamshire now have to decide whether to play for batting bonus points if and when play gets underway on day four or to push for victory.
They needed only 31.1 overs to dismiss Worcestershire for 80 on day two after a first day washout on Friday.
Notts Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
H Hameed
lbw100219
BT Slater
caught4181
WA Young
bowled23
JM Clarke
not out73126
LJ Fletcher
not out19
Extras(lb 5, nb 12)
Total234(3 wkts; 72 ovs)
County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR7*402115
SOM721499
ESSEX7*31297
DURH721383
NOTTS7*12371
HANTS7*11369
WARKS7*02469
KENT7*12361
WORCS7*02461
LANCS7*13256
Full Table
